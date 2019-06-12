EU FX Handover US CPI Eyed

- JPY and GBP were the strongest, while AUD was the weakest
- Stocks weakened as US-China trade concerns resurfaced ahead of US CPI, boosting gold and yen
- Boris Johnson has begun his official campaign to become the next UK PM, says he's not aiming for a no-deal Brexit outcome and GBP showed slight positive reaction to this.
- Investors will be watching the upcoming publication of US consumer inflation data closely. This has the potential to cause bonds, dollar, metals and stocks to move sharply as it could impact interest rate expectations in one or the other direction.
