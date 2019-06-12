EU FX Handover US CPI Eyed


A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2019 6:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • JPY and GBP were the strongest, while AUD was the weakest
  • Stocks weakened as US-China trade concerns resurfaced ahead of US CPI, boosting gold and yen
  • Boris Johnson has begun his official campaign to become the next UK PM, says he's not aiming for a no-deal Brexit outcome and GBP showed slight positive reaction to this.
  • Investors will be watching the upcoming publication of US consumer inflation data closely. This has the potential to cause bonds, dollar, metals and stocks to move sharply as it could impact interest rate expectations in one or the other direction.


Related tags: Forex CPI

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
Today 05:39 AM
NZD/USD: What one hawkish forecaster giveth, 38 dovish forecasters taketh away
Today 04:43 AM
AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI
Today 02:27 AM
GBP/JPY: Eying bullish break to multi-year highs ahead of key economic reports
Yesterday 11:31 PM
EUR/USD falters at 1.08 on CPI-eve, USD/JPY remains buoyant: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:08 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
Yesterday 07:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

inflation_03
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:26 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    GBP/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week – February 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:30 PM
      EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:11 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 11, 2024 08:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.