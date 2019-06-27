Equity Market Handover Trade Optimism Fuels Gains In Asian Stocks

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 27, 2019 11:11 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [27/6/2019 0433 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European session open, “trade optimism” has started to build up again where Asian stocks have reversed up after 4-days of losses since last Fri, 21 Jun. Another major Asian based media outlet, SCMP has reported that U.S. and China officials have tentatively agreed another round of trade tariff truce ahead of the Trump-Xi G20 meeting on 29 Jun.
  • In addition, the media report has quoted two sources that suggested a deadline of six months while both sides work to restart trade negotiation talks after the G20 meeting before additional U.S. tariffs are being imposed.  China related plays are the outperformer today where the China A50 and Hang Seng Index rallied by 1.85% and 1.13% so far in today’s Asian mid-session as expected, click here for a recap.
  • The S&P 500 E-mini futures has gained as well by 0.39% to print a current intraday high of 2926 from yesterday’s U.S session close of 2915.
  • European stock indices CFD futures are showing modest gains at this juncture where the Germany DAX is up by 0.34% and almost unchanged for the FTSE 100.
  • Key European economic data releases to take note later will be EU business climate survey for Jun at 0900 GMT follow by Germany’s Jun CPI at 1200 GMT.

 Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
July 13, 2024 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Today 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Today 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Today 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
Yesterday 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
Yesterday 10:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:45 PM
    Research
    Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:30 PM
      wall_street_view
      Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 10, 2024 11:55 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2024 11:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.