Equity Market Handover Profit Taking In Asian Stocks Triggered By Rising Geopolitical Risk

Stock market snapshot as of [21/6/2019 0500 GMT]

Ahead of the European session open, profit taking activities can been seen across the board in Asian stock markets to retrace its prior 3-days of consecutive gains on the back of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after Iran shot down a U.S. drone for the violation of Iran’s airspace.

The worst performer in Asia as at today’s mid-session is the Nikkei 225 where it has tumbled by -1.04% reinforced by a weak preliminary Japan manufacturing PMI data for Jun where it has showed a contraction (49.5 versus 50.00 consensus). In addition, the JPY has continued to gain strength where the USD/JPY has plummeted to print an Asian session low of 107.05; on track to post its worst weekly close since 02 Jan 2019. Click here for our latest analysis on the FX markets.

After the S&P 500 hit a fresh all-time high close at 2954 (printed an intraday all-time high of 2958) in yesterday’s U.S. session, the S&P E-mini futures have also started to retrace some of its gains by 0.30% to print a current intraday low of 2950 as seen in today’s Asia session.

European stock indices CFD futures are showing modest losses as well where the FTSE 100 and German DAX have declined by -0.23% and -0.46% respectively.

PMI day for Europe today where German preliminary manufacturing & services PMI for Jun will be out at 0730 GMT follow by Eurozone’s PMI at 0800 GMT.

Macroeconomic Calendar





