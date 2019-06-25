Equity Market Handover Profit Taking Continues For Asian Stocks

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 25, 2019 11:21 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Stock market snapshot as of [25/6/2019 0430 GMT]


  • Negative news flows have been the main driver that have dampened risk appetite where a report from Washington Post that has cited a U.S. investigation on China Merchants Bank with relation to sanctions violations regarding North Korea. This news flow has triggered selling pressure across China banking stocks that has caused the China A50 and Hang Seng Index to be the worst underperformers as at today Asian mid-session; down by -2.12% and -1.31% respectively.
  • Middle East geopolitical risk remains on red alert where Iran has issued a verbal warning to U.S. that the recent U.S. sanctions on Iran’s top leadership group means an end of diplomacy. The “safe haven” JPY has continued to benefit from such an environment where the USD/JPY has started to break below last Fri, 21 Jun swing low of 101.70 which has created a negative feedback loop back into Japanese equites. The Nikkei 225 is the 3rd worst underperformer so far, down by -0.62%.
  • The S&P E-mini futures has also caught the “negative news flow flu” where it has inched down by -0.30% from yesterday, U.S session close to print a current intraday low of 2942 as at today Asian mid-session. Overall, its medium-term uptrend remains intact with key short-term support to watch at 2934.
  • European stock indices CFD futures are in the red as well. Both FTSE 100 and German DAX are showing losses of around -0.40% at this juncture.
  • No major European/U.K economic data releases and events later. The key event to note later will be U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s speech at 1700 GMT. Also, the release of U.S. housing and consumer confidence data earlier at 1300 GMT and 1400 GMT respectively.

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
July 26, 2023 07:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

USA flag
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 26, 2023 01:06 PM
    stocks_03
    Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 25, 2023 05:03 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 25, 2023 01:12 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 24, 2023 12:51 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.