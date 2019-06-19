Equity Market Handover Asian Stocks Fired Up Ahead Of Fed

Stock market snapshot as of [19/6/2019 0520 GMT]





Ahead of the European opening session, Asian stock markets have rallied across the board; taking the cue from a broad-based up move seen in the U.S. stock indices led by the Industrial & Technology sectors (up by 1.94% & 1.81% respectively).

As at today’s Asian mid-session, China related plays have outperformed where the China A50 and Hang Seng Index are leading the pack with gains of 2.55% and 2.41% respectively. The S&P 500 E-mini futures is now appearing to be consolidating yesterday’s U.S. session gains as it traded in a tight range between 2930 and 2923. The on-going optimism has been triggered by a dovish ECB follow by a planned meeting between U.S President Trump and China’s Xi in the upcoming G20 summit on 28/29 Jun 2019.

As we head into the “mother of all event” for this week, the Fed FOMC meeting outcome later at 1800 GMT follow by Chairman Powell’s press conference at 1830 GMT, the medium-term uptrend remains intact for the major stock indices ( click here for a recap our weekly technical outlook).

The FTST 100 and Germany DAX CFD futures are showing modest gains at this juncture; up by 0.16% and 0.10% respectively.

Other the Fed FOMC meeting, key U.K/EU economic data releases to take note later will be Germany producer price index for May and a slew of U.K inflation data as well.

Macroeconomic Calendar





