Equity Handover Stocks Close Mixed After Setting a Record High Intraday

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 25, 2019 2:21 AM
Equity Handover: Stocks Close Mixed After Setting a Record High Intraday

Headlines

  • US stocks closed mixed after the S&P 500 made a fresh record high intraday. The small cap focused Russell 2000 shed over 1.25% on the day.
  • Materials (XLB) was the strongest sector on the day, while Energy (XLE) brought up the rear.
  • Traders remain on edge ahead of the highly-anticipated G20 meeting at the end of the week – see our full preview of the event.
  • Weak US manufacturing data continue to pile up, with today’s Dallas Fed Manufacturing survey falling to -12.1, well below the estimated -2.0 reading.
  • Gold extended its rally to five straight days, tacking on another 1% to close at a nearly 6-year high at $1415.
  • Caesar’s Entertainment (CZR) surged 15% after the casino operator agreed to be bought out by Eldorado Resorsts (ERI).



