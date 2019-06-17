Equity Handover Facebook Gains 4 on Cryptocurrency Optimism

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 18, 2019 2:00 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Equity Handover: Facebook Gains 4% on Cryptocurrency Optimism

Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Headlines

  • After trading in positive territory for the entire day, US indices closed essentially flat in a quiet session.
  • Communication Services (XLC) was the best performing sector on the day; Financials (XLF) were the weakest.
  • US macroeconomic data:
    • The Empire Fed Manufacturing Index (June) dropped to a nearly 3-year low at -8.6.
    • The NAHB Housing Market Index (June) dropped to 64, below 67 expected
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Facebook (FB) rose 4% ahead of the tomorrow’s release of the whitepaper for its cryptocurrency Libra coin
    • Netflix (NFLX) tacked on 3% after an analyst at Piper Jaffray issued a bullish forecast for US subscriber growth.
    • Array BioPharma (ARRY) rocketed 56% after agreeing to be acquired by Pfizer for $11.4B.
    • Auction house Sotheby’s (BID) rallied 59% in a $3.7B takeover deal from BidFair USA.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*



Related tags: Indices Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises boosted by mega-caps
Today 01:39 PM
Gold analysis: Metal ready to take off again?
Today 11:05 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:46 AM
U.S. Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Oil Market Trends Amid Fed Rate Decisions and PMI Results
Today 09:52 AM
USD/JPY plunges 400 pips after suspected intervention
Today 05:56 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD flip to net-short, JPY shorts near record high: COT report
Today 04:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 25, 2024 03:09 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 25, 2024 03:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets remain vulnerable despite tech rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 24, 2024 03:30 PM
        stocks_09
        S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 18, 2024 04:46 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.