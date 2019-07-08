Equity Brief Asian Stocks Do Not Like A Robust US Job Market

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 8, 2019 11:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [08/07/2019 0505 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European opening session, a wave of profit taking activities sweep across the board for Asian stock markets with losses between -1.00% to -2.00% as at today’s Asian mid-session. The main culprit to blame is last Fri, 05 Jul better than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data/jobs numbers that has tampered the Fed’s rate cut expectations in the upcoming FOMC meetings.
  • Based on the latest Fed funds futures pricing data from CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of two Fed funds rate cuts (50 bps) for the upcoming 31 Jul FOMC meeting has been reduced to 8% from 19.9% a week ago. Interestingly, the S&P 500 E-mini futures has fallen by a lesser magnitude versus its Asian peers where it only dipped by 0.38% from last Fri, 05 Jul close to print a current intraday low of 2982 in today’s Asian session.
  • It seems that Asia Pacific stocks are more vulnerable to downside if global liquidity conditions start to tighten again due to a higher debt levels denominated in USD relatively versus the rest of the world.  Overall, from a technical analysis perspective, the major stock indices in our coverage are in the midst of completing a potential medium-term topping process after a potential residual push up for this week (click here to read our latest outlook report).
  • European stock indices CFD futures are also faring better at this juncture where both the FTSE 100 and German DAX are showing modest losses of -0.19% and -0.43% respectively.

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.