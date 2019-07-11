Equity Brief Asian Stocks Bullish Reversal Post Powell

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 11, 2019 10:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [11/07/2019 0415 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European opening session, Asian stock across the board has shaped the expected recovery in a positive follow-through since its prior underperformance have started to stabilise yesterday’s 10 Jul.
  • The best performers are South Korean’s Kospi 200 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index that have rallied by 1.35% and 1.15% respectively as at today’s Asian mid-session. Another localised positive catalyst for the Kospi 200 is the proposed production cuts of NAND memory chips from key South Korean semiconductors firms due to the curbs on the export of key materials from Japan.
  • Benchmark U.S. stock indices; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have rallied to print another fresh record high where the S&P 500 printed 3002 and the Nasdaq 100 hit 7923 before pulling back slightly towards the close of yesterday’s 10 Jul U.S. session. In today’s Asia session, the S&P 500 E-Mini futures has inched up by 0.20% to print a current intraday high of 3002. Overall, the medium-term uptrend remains intact for the S&P 500 with the next significant medium-term resistance/risk level at 3045 as per highlighted in our weekly outlook report (click here for a recap).
  • European stock indices CFD futures are showing modest gains at this juncture as well with both the FTSE 100 and German DAX up by around 0.40%.
  • Today, Fed Chair Powell will resume his 2nd of day of testimony to the U.S. Congress at 1400 GMT but it should be a non-event as his testimony is likely to be the same as yesterday.
  • Key economic data releases to take note later will be Germany CPI for Jun out at 0600 GMT, a weak print below expectation of 1.3% y/y is likely to reinforce ECB’s dovish stance to reopen the QE floodgate later this year. Next up will be U.S. CPI for Jun out later at 1230 GMT.

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.