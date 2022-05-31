Early NFP insight: Signs of slowing jobs growth in high-frequency data?

Employers may not be posting as many new job openings as they were late last year, and at the margin, more Americans are claiming unemployment benefits than were at the start of this quarter...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 1, 2022 2:24 AM
Jobs
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

This month’s US jobs report comes at a bit of an awkward time.

Due to the US holiday on Monday, several of the “leading” indicators for the release will be delayed, or in the case of the ISM Services PMI report, will not be released until after the monthly Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report itself. Meanwhile, the UK will be in the midst of a 4-day holiday weekend celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, meaning liquidity will be lower than usual with one of the planet’s major financial centers offline.

The macroeconomic backdrop is also relatively unique: Historically, the net new number of jobs has been the highlight, but especially in recent months, markets have been far more interested in inflation data, including changes in the NFP report’s average hourly earnings measure. Indeed, inflation is a particularly fraught topic at the moment, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell meeting with President Biden in the White House later today, presumably to discuss what the central bank is doing combat price pressures.

That said, the Fed has seemingly penciled in (if not outright penned in!) two more 50bps interest rate hikes in June and July, so unless we see a massive surprise on the inflation front, this month’s (or indeed next month’s) NFP report is unlikely to influence Fed policy over the next couple of months. In other words, between the lower-liquidity holiday trade and lack of immediate policy implications, the market reaction to this month’s jobs report may be more limited than usual assuming it comes in anywhere near consensus expectations.

What are traders expecting from the NFP report?

As of writing, the consensus expectations for this month’s NFP report are as follows:

  • +325K net new jobs (down from +428K last month)
  • +0.4% m/m average hourly earnings (up from +0.3% last month)
  • 3.5% U3 unemployment (down from 3.6% last month)

In other words, traders are expecting the same general trend we’ve seen over the last few months: An historically tight labor market, with wages rising at a strong (albeit not meaningfully above inflation) pace as businesses compete to attract employees.

Interestingly, there is some early evidence of a possible slowdown in employment growth in high-frequency data. For example, the total number of job postings on Indeed.com have flatlined since the start of the year, while the year-over-year growth rate in US job postings peaked around the same time, though they’re still up an impressive 55% from pre-COVID levels:

indeedjobpostings

Source: Indeed.com

Looking at more traditional economic data, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims hit a record low in early April around 170K new weekly claims and has since turned higher and seen its most prolonged rise since the start of the pandemic, up to about 200K as we go to press:

4weekMAofinitialclaims

Source: FRED

In other words, employers may not be posting as many new job openings as they were late last year, and at the margin, more Americans are claiming unemployment benefits than were at the start of this quarter. Of course, both of these measures are still at historically strong levels, but the rate of change may be shifting to show a slight cooling in the labor market.

Stay tuned for our full NFP preview on Thursday with our model’s projections and specific markets to watch ahead of Friday’s report!

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: NFP jobs report jobs Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NFP articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 7, 2025 08:01 AM
      adp_04
      USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 7, 2025 04:39 AM
        US_flag_NYC
        US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (JAN 2025)
        By:
        David Song
        February 6, 2025 08:25 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.