DAX Stocks rally fatigued after mixed trade headlines

Over the last couple of days, one or two reports have emerged that said the two sides are not as close to agreeing a “Phase One” trade deal as the markets had anticipated.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 21, 2019 7:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A growing number of analysts, ourselves included, have long waited for a correction in the stock markets. But the wait must continue as conflicting signals regarding the US-China trade deal prevents market participants from taking bold directional positions, with most speculators happy to remain nimble in this market environment. Still, a short-term retracement may be on the cards judging by this week’s price action.

The markets have been propped up by optimism that the US and China will soon end their trade dispute, with the rally finding additional fuel from major central banks’ ultra-loose monetary policy stances. However, over the last couple of days, one or two reports have emerged that said the two sides are not as close to agreeing a “Phase One” trade deal as the markets had anticipated. Indeed, Reuters reported yesterday that the deal may not be completed by the conclusion of this year after all. As a result, stocks slumped, although Washington later tried to ease concerns by suggesting – once again – that “progress is being made.” Today, a report by South China Morning Post said the US may delay the December 15th tariffs, if a deal is not reached by then.

While this helped the indices to come off their lows, the bulls were hesitant to step in meaningfully. The markets are increasingly getting fed up with the rhetoric. Investors now want to see action as we head to year end. In any case, we continue to think that much of the optimism is already priced in given the sharp gains on Wall Street over the past several weeks. So, if the two sides were to agree on some sort of a phase one deal eventually then the potential upside move for stocks could be limited anyway.

Source: Trading View and City Index.

But tight now, the key question is have we seen a short-term top? Well at the start of this week, it looked like the melt up would continue unabated as a number of leading indices such as Germany’s DAX broke out. However, that turned out to be a false break, thanks to profit-taking amid mixed signals regarding the US-China trade situation. The fact that the index went back lower, trapping the breakout bulls, means that the bears may finally have a case here. At the time of writing, the DAX was testing 13140 – the former support area which broke down following that false breakout move earlier in the week. If the bears are to have a real crack at this, they must defend this level on a daily closing basis today. However a close above here would probably end the bearish bias.


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.