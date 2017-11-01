Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 01 Nov 2017

FX – Mix bag still prevails with USD on support against EUR, AUD & NZD

EUR/USD – No change, maintain bearish bias below 1.1714 key short-term resistance (close to 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 26 Oct high to 27 Oct 2017 low + upper limit of former “Head & Shoulders” neckline support”) for a potential downleg towards the intermediate support of 1.1550 (lower boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

– Broke above 1.3230 upper limit of neutrality zone which validated a potential short-term push up towards 1.3360/3380 (former minor swing low areas of 27/29 Sep 2017 + 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 06 Oct low to 13 Oct 2017 high projected from 27 Oct 2017 low). Key short-term support now at 1.3220 (minor ascending trendline from 27 Oct 2017 low + former minor range resistance of 19/24 Oct 2017). AUD/USD - No change, maintain bearish bias below 0.7725 key short-term resistance (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent drop from 19 Oct high to 27 Oct 2017 low) for another potential downleg towards the next intermediate support at 0.7585 (lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 21 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Commodities – WTI is undergoing an extension of its short-term upleg within a long-term complex range configuration

Gold – Sideways and it is likely to be evolving in a “triangle range” configuration since 06 Oct 2017 low. No change, maintain neutrality stance between 1265 & 1290 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 16 Oct 2017 high to 27 Oct 2017 low + descending trendline from 08 Sep 2017 high + minor swing high of 20 Oct 2017).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Potential bullish impulsive upleg resumes for Germany 30

US SP 500 - Inched higher from 2570/65 key short-term support zone as expected. No change, maintain bullish bias for a further potential push up towards the next intermediate resistances of 2590 follow by 2595 (1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 26 Oct 2017 low, a minor degree bullish impulsive wave iii potential target).

Rise in progress as expected. Final potential push up towards medium-term resistance at 22475/500 (upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low) with the daily RSI oscillator that is still showing a bearish divergence signal which indicates a slowdown in upside momentum of the current up move Key short-term support will be now tightened to 22100 (former minor swing high of 27 Oct 2017). Hong Kong 50 – No change, maintain neutrality stance between prefer to turn neutral between 28000 & 28545 (“Head & Shoulders” invalidation level). Only an hourly close above 28545 shall validate a potential bullish exit towards 29100.

– No change, maintain neutrality stance between prefer to turn neutral between 28000 & 28545 (“Head & Shoulders” invalidation level). Only an hourly close above 28545 shall validate a potential bullish exit towards 29100. ASX 200 – Hit short-term resistance/target of 5950 as expected (printed a current intraday high of 5952 in today, 01 Nov Asian session). Maintain bullish bias with a tightened key short-term support now at 5920 (minor ascending trendline from 27 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards the 6000 medium-term resistance (see latest weekly technical outlook report).

– Hit short-term resistance/target of 5950 as expected (printed a current intraday high of 5952 in today, 01 Nov Asian session). Maintain bullish bias with a tightened key short-term support now at 5920 (minor ascending trendline from 27 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards the 6000 medium-term resistance Germany 30 – Bullish break above 13260 intermediate resistance has invalidated the minor corrective decline/consolidation scenario. Right now, potential bullish impulsive upleg resumes above 13230 key short-term support (former minor swing high areas of 27/30 Oct 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going advance from 26 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards the 13435/560 medium-term resistance (upper boundary of medium-term ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster) (see latest weekly technical outlook report).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

