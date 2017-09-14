Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Thurs 14 Sep 2017

FX – Mix bag again as EUR/USD & GBP/USD broke below short-term supports

EUR/USD – Broke below 1.1930 short-term support, short-term uptrend invalidated. Now at risk of undergoing a corrective decline to retrace the medium-term uptrend from 11 April 2017 low. Key short-term resistance at 1.1930 (former support) with next support coming in at 1.1830 (former minor range resistance from 22/24 Aug 2017 + Fibonacci cluster) follow by 1.1800 (ascending channel support from 11 Apr 2017 low).

Broke below 1.3230/3220 tightened key short-term support, short-term uptrend from 05 September 2017 low invalidated. Key short-term resistance now at 1.3230 for a potential push down to test next intermediate support at 1.3160 (minor swing low areas of 11/12 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci cluster) within an on-going medium-term uptrend in place since 24 August 2017 low. AUD/USD – No change, choppy movement within neutrality range of 0.7960 and 0.8060 (former minor swing high of 11 Sep 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of current pull-back from 08 Sep 2017 high + pull-back resistance of former minor ascending trendline support from 31 Aug 2017).

No change, choppy movement within neutrality range of 0.7960 and 0.8060 (former minor swing high of 11 Sep 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of current pull-back from 08 Sep 2017 high + pull-back resistance of former minor ascending trendline support from 31 Aug 2017). NZD/USD – Still above key medium-term support of 0.7210/0.7200. It needs to break above 0.7303 (minor descending trendline in place since 08 Sep 2017 high) to increase the bullish conviction for a potential upleg towards the next resistance at 0.7370 (swing high area of 08/10 Aug 2017 + upper boundary of ascending channel in place since 31 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection).

Still above key medium-term support of 0.7210/0.7200. It needs to break above 0.7303 (minor descending trendline in place since 08 Sep 2017 high) to increase the bullish conviction for a potential upleg towards the next resistance at 0.7370 (swing high area of 08/10 Aug 2017 + upper boundary of ascending channel in place since 31 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection). USD/JPY – Whipsawed around the 110.50 resistance (printed an intraday high of 110.73 in today’s Asian session). Tolerate the excess and the risk of a corrective pull-back to retrace the recent swift rally from 08 Sep 2017 low remains intact. A break below 109.90 (minor swing low of 13 Sep 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 08 Sep 2017 low) is likely to open up scope for a potential corrective decline towards the next support at 108.80/45 (former congestion zone + 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally from 08 Sep 2017 low).

Commodities

Gold – Short-term corrective decline in progress as expected. Tightened key short-term resistance to 1335 (minor swing high of 13 Sep 2017) for a further potential push down towards the 1310 intermediate support in the first step.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Mix bag with S&P 500 broke above 2495 resistance

US SP 500 – Yesterday’s U.S. session daily close above 2495 short-term resistance has invalidated the short-term corrective decline scenario. An extension of the current bullish impulsive upleg in place since 08 September 2017 with key short-term support now at 2488 (close to the minor swing low of 12 Sep 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally from 08 Sep 2017 low) and the next resistance coming in at 2504/2506 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

Japan 225 – No change, remain neutral between 20000 (descending trendline from 20 Jun 2017 high) and 19750.

Hong Kong 50 - No change, still holding above 27760 key short-term support and now it needs to break above 28000 (intermediate minor descending trendline from 30 Aug 2017 high) to increase the conviction for a further potential push up towards the next resistances at 28160 and 28300.

Australia 200 – Dropped in progress within range configuration and met the short-term support/target zone at 5724/17 as expected. Tightened key short-term resistance to 5750 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from 13 Sep 2017 high + minor range top of 13/14 Sep 2017) for a further potential push down to retest the 5680 medium-term range support.

Germany 30 – No change, still below the 12570 key short-term resistance/risk level for a potential minor pull-back towards the 12360/340 short-term support zone.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

