Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Mon 27 Nov 2017

FX – Short to medium-term USD weakness remains intact with a potential revival in JPY strength

Commodities – WTI uptrend remains intact

Stock Indices (CFD) – Mix bag prevails

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Disclaimer

