Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Mon 23 Oct 2017

FX – Mix bag with further potential JPY weakness

EUR/USD – Broke below 1.1785 lower neutrality range. Short-term drop has been validated with key short-term resistance at 1.1790 (minor swing high area of 20 Oct 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 19 Oct 2017 high) for a further potential push down towards the next support at 1.1715/1700 (09 Oct 2017 swing low area + Fibonacci cluster), above the key medium-term support zone of 1.1680/70.

no change, neutral between 1.3100 & 1.3230/3245 AUD/USD – Broke below 0.7825/7819 short-term support, direct rise scenario invalidated. However, the current drop is now coming close a potential inflection level of 0.7770 (congestion zone of 09/12 Oct 2017 + Fibonacci cluster) with an impending bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region which suggests short-term downside momentum of price action has started to ease. Mix elements, prefer to turn neutral between 0.7770 & 0.7840.

Commodities – Corrective decline extends in Gold

Gold – Recovery scenario has been invalidated through the break of the 1282 short-term support. Corrective drop from 16Oct 2017 high has started to extend for a potential retest on the 1260 medium-term support (06 Oct 2017 swing low + Fibonacci cluster) with key short-term resistance now at 1285 (20 Oct 2017 minor swing high + upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 16 Oct 2017 high).

Stock Indices (CFD) – No signs of bullish exhaustion yet

US SP 500 – Rise in progress as expected and printed a new all-time high of 2579 in today (23 Oct) Asian session. No change, maintain bullish bias above a tightened key short-term support now at 2570 (former minor swing high area of 20 Oct 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 19 Oct 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 19 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards the next resistance at 2590 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

– No change, 5858 remains the key short-term support for a potential push up towards the intermediate resistance at 5950 (swing high areas of 12 Apr/01 May 2017) in the first step. Germany 30 – Maintain bullish bias above 12954 key short-term support (last Fri, 20 Oct low) for a potential push up to retest 18 Oct 2017 swing high of 13095 follow by the next intermediate resistance at 13150.

Disclaimer

