Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Mon 23 Oct 2017

Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels & Trend Bias for FX, Commodities & Indices

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2017 11:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX – Mix bag with further potential JPY weakness

  • EUR/USD – Broke below 1.1785 lower neutrality range. Short-term drop has been validated with key short-term resistance at 1.1790 (minor swing high area of 20 Oct 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 19 Oct 2017 high) for a further potential push down towards the next support at 1.1715/1700 (09 Oct 2017 swing low area + Fibonacci cluster), above the key medium-term support zone of 1.1680/70.
  • GBP/USD -  no change, neutral between 1.3100 & 1.3230/3245
  • AUD/USD – Broke below 0.7825/7819 short-term support, direct rise scenario invalidated. However, the current drop is now coming  close a potential  inflection level of  0.7770 (congestion zone of 09/12 Oct 2017 + Fibonacci cluster) with an impending bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region which suggests short-term downside momentum of price action has started to ease. Mix elements, prefer to turn neutral between 0.7770 &  0.7840.
  • NZD/USD -  Broke below 0.6990 long-term key support (lower boundary of ascending channel from Aug 2015 low) and continued to drop lower. Current price is now resting at an intermediate support zone of 0.6930/6920 (former minor range resistance of 03 May/10 May 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster) with bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator. Countertrend rebound, 0.7000 (23.6% of current drop.
  • USD/JPY -   Gapped up above 113.44/60 minor range resistance in today (23 Oct) Asian after PM Abe’s LDP party landslide victory in Japan national election. Short-term decline scenario has been invalidated. Turn bullish above 113.60/50 (today’s gap + minor ascending trendline from 19 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards  the next intermediate resistance at the 114.45/70 zone (major descending trendline from Jun 2015 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

 Commodities – Corrective decline extends in Gold

  • Gold – Recovery scenario has been invalidated through the break of the 1282 short-term support. Corrective drop from 16Oct 2017 high has started to extend for a potential retest on the 1260 medium-term support (06 Oct 2017 swing low + Fibonacci cluster) with key short-term resistance now at 1285 (20 Oct 2017 minor swing high + upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 16 Oct 2017 high).
  • WTI Crude (Dec 2017) – Challenged the 51.35/22 key short-term support before it managed to close back above 51.35 on last Fri (21 Oct) U.S. session. Maintain bullish bias above 51.70 tightened key short-term support  (20 Oct 2017 minor swing high area) for a further potential push up to retest the 52.75 resistance(swing high area of 28 Sep 2017).

Stock Indices (CFD) – No signs of bullish exhaustion yet

  • US SP 500 – Rise in progress as expected and printed a new all-time high of 2579 in today (23 Oct) Asian session. No change, maintain bullish bias above a tightened key short-term support now at 2570 (former minor swing high area of 20 Oct 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 19 Oct 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 19 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards the next resistance at  2590 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • Japan 225 – Rise in progress as expected and gapped up in today (23 Oct 2017) Asian session and hit the first short-term resistance/target of 21630/21690 in line with the movement of USD/JPY. Maintain bullish bias above a tightened key short-term support now at 21500 (former minor swing high of 19 Oct 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 19 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards 21900/22000 next (Fibonacci projection cluster + upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low).
  • Hong Kong 50 – Still holding above 28240 key medium-term pivotal support. No change, maintain bullish bias for a potential recovery to retest 28800 (16 Oct 2017 swing high) follow by the next resistance at 29100 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • Australia 200 – No change, 5858 remains the key short-term support for a potential push up towards the intermediate resistance at 5950 (swing high areas of 12 Apr/01 May 2017) in the first step.
  • Germany 30 – Maintain bullish bias above 12954 key short-term support (last Fri, 20 Oct low) for a potential push up to retest 18 Oct 2017 swing high of 13095 follow by the next intermediate resistance at 13150.
 *Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform  

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



