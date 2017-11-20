Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Mon 20 Nov 2017

FX – EUR/USD tumbled towards key medium-term support zone where a potential recovery may occur

EUR/USD – Broke below 1.1780 key short-term support in today (20 Nov) early Asian session triggered by German Chancellor Markel failed to form a 3-way coalition government thus invalidated the direct rise scenario. Interestingly, it tumbled straight to the initial minor corrective decline target of 1.1725/1705 that was mentioned in the last Thurs, 16 Nov report) which is key the medium-term support (pull-back support of the former medium-term descending channel resistance from 08 Sep 2017 high + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 07 Nov low to 15 Nov 2017 high + ascending trendline from 07 Nov 2017). Thus, the medium-term (multi-week) uptrend in place since 07 Nov 2017 remains intact. Thus maintain bullish bias above 1 .1725/1705 key medium-term support with 1.1780 as the upside trigger level (to increase conviction) for a potential recovery towards the next intermediate resistance of 1.1880 in the first step.

– No change, maintain bullish bias above for a further potential push up to test the minor sideways configuration (in place since 06 Oct 2017) range upper limit/resistance of 1.3300/3325. AUD/USD – Drop in progress as expected. Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 0.7575 (former minor swing low area of 16 Nov 2017 + close to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 02 Nov 2017 high to last Fri, 17 Nov low) for a potential last push down towards the 0.7520/0.7500 key medium-term support (lower boundary of the descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + major ascending trendline from Jan 2016 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

– Drop in progress as expected. Maintain bearish bias below (former minor swing low area of 16 Nov 2017 + close to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 02 Nov 2017 high to last Fri, 17 Nov low) for a potential last push down towards the 0.7520/0.7500 key medium-term support (lower boundary of the descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + major ascending trendline from Jan 2016 low + Fibonacci projection cluster). NZD/USD - Drop in progress as expected. Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 0.6836 (former minor swing low area of 16 Nov 2017 + close to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 09 Nov 2017 high to last Fri, 17 Nov low) for a potential push down towards 0.6745/6720 intermediate support (lower boundary of a minor descending channel from 17 Oct 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

- Drop in progress as expected. Maintain bearish bias below (former minor swing low area of 16 Nov 2017 + close to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 09 Nov 2017 high to last Fri, 17 Nov low) for a potential push down towards 0.6745/6720 intermediate support (lower boundary of a minor descending channel from 17 Oct 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster). USD/JPY – Declined as expected from the 113.30 short-term resistance as per highlighted in previous report. In today (20 Nov) early Asian session, it has almost reached the predefined 111.70 short-term support/target (printed a current intraday low of 111.89. Now at risk of a minor rebound/consolidation at 111.70 in terms of Elliot Wave/fractal analysis coupled with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator that is hovering close to an extreme oversold level before another potential minor degree impulsive bearish wave sequence materialises. Potential corrective rebound/consolidation target stands at 112.40 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from 16 Nov 2017 high to today current intraday low of 111.89 + former minor swing low area of 17 Nov 2017). Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 112.65 (former minor swing low area of 15 Nov 2017 + close to minor descending channel resistance from 14 Nov 2017 high + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from 16 Nov 2017 high to today current intraday low of 111.89) for a further potential push down to target the next intermediate support at 111.35/20 (Fibonacci projection cluster + exit target of minor “Head & Shoulders” configuration from 25 Oct 2017 bearish breakout).

Commodities – Gold bullish breakout from minor range consolidation

Gold – Broke above 1290 upper neutrality limit (minor range resistance since 20 Oct 2017. Turn bullish above 1287/83 (former minor swing high of 15 Nov 2017 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 16 Nov to last Fri, 17 Nov U.S. session high) for a further potential push up towards the intermediate resistance of 1306/1310 in the first step.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Minor corrective decline phase remains intact

US SP 500 – Retreated from 2588/90 upper neutrality limit as per highlighted in previous report. No change, watch the 2565 lower neutrality limit and a break below 2565 shall reinforce the start of another potential minor degree bearish impulsive wave sequence to target the next intermediate support at 2544.

– Retreated from 2588/90 upper neutrality limit as per highlighted in previous report. No change, watch the 2565 lower neutrality limit and shall reinforce the start of another potential minor degree bearish impulsive wave sequence to target the next intermediate support at 2544. Japan 225 – No change, maintain bearish bias below 22800 key short-term resistance for a potential drop to retest 15 Nov 2017 swing low of 21860 before targeting the next intermediate support at 21650/600.

– No change, maintain bearish bias below for a potential drop to retest 15 Nov 2017 swing low of 21860 before targeting the next intermediate support at 21650/600. Hong Kong 50 – No change, maintain bearish bias below 29300/315 key medium-term resistance for a potential push down to retest 28880 minor swing low area of 15 Nov 2017.

– No change, maintain bearish bias below for a potential push down to retest 28880 minor swing low area of 15 Nov 2017. Australia 200 – Broke below 5950 (minor ascending trendline from 15 Nov 2017 low). Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 5952 (today’s gapped down) for further potential push down the 5900 intermediate support.

– Broke below 5950 (minor ascending trendline from 15 Nov 2017 low). Maintain bearish bias below (today’s gapped down) for further potential push down the 5900 intermediate support. Germany 30 – Drop in progress as expected. Maintain bearish bias below tightened key short-term resistance now at 13027 for further potential push down to retest 12860 minor swing low area of 15 Nov 2017 before targeting the next support at 12720/700 (Fibonacci cluster) in the first step.

