Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Mon 09 Oct 2017

FX – USD corrective rebound at risk of bearish reversal

EUR/USD – Hit 1.1680 first short-term support/target as expected on Fri, 06 Oct (post NFP printed a low of 1.1668). Short-term downtrend from 08 Sep 2017 at risk of bearish exhaustion as the pair has started to trace out a bullish reversal “Descending Wedge” as seen on its 4 hour chart from 29 Sep 2017 minor swing high. Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggest it may see one final potential push down towards the next support at 1.1653/20 (lower boundary of “Descending Wedge”). Tightened key short-term resistance to 1.1755 (upper boundary of “Descending Wedge”).

Commodities – Potential bullish reversal in Gold

Gold – Dropped as expected as it hit first short-term support/target of 1260 before it reversed up and broke above the 1277/82 key short-term resistance after last Fri, 06 Oct post NFP. Short-term downtrend from 08 Sep 2017 now at risk of bullish reversal as it is now breaking above the upper boundary of the descending channel in place since 08 Sep 2017 high. Turn bullish above 1274 key short-term support for a potential push up towards the next short-term resistance at 1297 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 06 Oct 2017 low).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Uptrend remains intact in U.S, Japan, Hong Kong & Germany

US SP 500 – Dipped after post NFP (printed a low of 2543, above the 2540 tightened key short-term support) before it closed higher at 2547) No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg from 28 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with next resistance coming in at 2565/70 (upper boundary of ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster). Key short-term support remains at 2540.

– Dipped after post NFP (printed a low of 2543, above the 2540 tightened key short-term support) before it closed higher at 2547) No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg from 28 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with next resistance coming in at 2565/70 (upper boundary of ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster). Key short-term support remains at 2540. Japan 225 - No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 29 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with key short-term support at 20600 for a further potential push up towards the next short-term resistances at 20790 follow by 20875 (upper boundary of short-term ascending channel from 29 Sep 2017 high + 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 27 Sep 2017 low).

No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 29 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with key short-term support at 20600 for a further potential push up towards the next short-term resistances at 20790 follow by 20875 (upper boundary of short-term ascending channel from 29 Sep 2017 high + 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 27 Sep 2017 low). Hong Kong 50 – No change, an hourly close above 28570 is likely to reinforce the bullish bias for a further potential up move towards the next resistance at 29100 (Fibonacci projection cluster) in the first step. Key short-term support remains at 28300(minor swing low of 04 Oct 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 28 Sep 2017 low).

– No change, an hourly close above 28570 is likely to reinforce the bullish bias for a further potential up move towards the next resistance at 29100 (Fibonacci projection cluster) in the first step. Key short-term support remains at 28300(minor swing low of 04 Oct 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 28 Sep 2017 low). Australia 200 – Rebounded as expected and hit the next short-term resistance/target of 5750 (printed a current high of 5761 in today’s (09 Oct) Asian session. Coming close to the 5800 medium-term range resistance in place since Jun 2017. Prefer to turn neutral now between 5800 and 5720.

– Rebounded as expected and hit the next short-term resistance/target of 5750 (printed a current high of 5761 in today’s (09 Oct) Asian session. Coming close to the 5800 medium-term range resistance in place since Jun 2017. Prefer to turn neutral now between 5800 and 5720. Germany 30 – No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 26 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with key short-term support remains at 12890 (04 Oct 2017 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 26 Sep 2017 low). Next short-term resistance remains at 13150 (upper boundary of ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

