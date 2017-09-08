Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Fri 08 Sep 2017

FX – USD medium-term downtrend resumes

EUR/USD – Clear break above 1.1980 key short-term resistance after ECB’s press conference has invalidated the short-term corrective decline scenario. Right now, it is likely to resume the potential bullish impulsive upleg of its medium-term uptrend movement in place since 22 February 2017 low. Key short-term support now at 1.1975/1930 with short-term resistance coming in at 1.2150/65 (former major swing low area of Jul 2012 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Commodities

Gold - Rise in progress, short-term uptrend remains intact above tightened key short-term support at 1342 (former minor swing high area of 06 Sep 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 31 Aug 2017 low). Right now, it is coming close to the intermediate resistance zone of 1356/58 without any clear bullish exhaustion signs in conjunction with a weak USD. Next resistance with be at 1375/78 (the major swing high area of July2017).

Stock Indices (CFD) –Still holding above supports

US SP 500 –Tested the 2467 upside trigger level again. No change, 2453 remains the key medium-term support and a break above 2467 is required to trigger a potential short-term uptrend movement to target the next resistance at 2485/90 zone in the first step.

–Tested the 2467 upside trigger level again. No change, 2453 remains the key medium-term support and a break above 2467 is required to trigger a potential short-term uptrend movement to target the next resistance at 2485/90 zone in the first step. Japan 225 – Still holding above the 19270/260 key medium-term range support. Turn neutral now between 19500 and 19270/260 due to the risk of a bearish breakdown in the USD/JPY below key 108.15 medium-term support.

– Still holding above the 19270/260 key medium-term range support. Turn neutral now between 19500 and 19270/260 due to the risk of a bearish breakdown in the USD/JPY below key 108.15 medium-term support. Hong Kong 50 – A weak USD tends to benefit China and Hong Kong stock markets. Key short-term support at 27400 and a break above 27820 (minor swing high area of 04 Sep/07 Sep 2017) is likely to resume its potential short-term uptrend movement towards the next resistance at 28300.

– A weak USD tends to benefit China and Hong Kong stock markets. Key short-term support at 27400 and a break above 27820 (minor swing high area of 04 Sep/07 Sep 2017) is likely to resume its potential short-term uptrend movement towards the next resistance at 28300. Australia 200 – Still holding at the 5680/5660 key medium-term range support with hourly Stochastic oscillator back at an extreme oversold level. Potential short-term bounce with intermediate resistance at 5720/30 (minor swing high areas of 05 Sep/07 Sep 2017).

– Still holding at the 5680/5660 key medium-term range support with hourly Stochastic oscillator back at an extreme oversold level. Potential short-term bounce with intermediate resistance at 5720/30 (minor swing high areas of 05 Sep/07 Sep 2017). Germany 30 – Yesterday’s strong push up in the EUR/USD post ECB did not trigger a negative feedback loop into the Index as it traded sideways above the 12180/150 key short-term support. However, it still needs to have a break above 12340 to validate a potential short-term bullish upleg towards next resistance at 12550/670.

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



