Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 31 Jan

FX – USD still hovering above supports

EUR/USD – Tested the upper limit of the short-term neutrality zone at 1.2430 (printed high of 1.2454 in yesterday U.S. session) before it retreated. No change, maintain neutrality stance between 1.2430/54 & 1.2320. Failure to hold 1.2320 is likely to trigger the start of a minor corrective decline towards 1.2225 in the first step (minor swing low areas of 20/23 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 25 Jan 2018 high).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Risk of minor rebound before new potential drop

US SP 500 – Dropped as expected and broke below the 2845 medium-term downside trigger level where the odds had increased to kick-start a medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) corrective decline/phase (see latest weekly technical outlook). In the shorter-term term (intraday), the Index may first see a minor rebound to retrace yesterday’s decline as Elliot Wave/fractal analysis has indicated a potential completion of a minor degree bearish impulsive downleg from its current all-time high of 2876 with its end target at 2820/18 coupled with bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator at the oversold region. Thus, risk of minor rebound first above 2818 towards 2848/50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday decline + former minor swing high areas of 24/25 Jan 2018) with key short-term resistance now at 2855 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from yesterday’s decline + pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel support from 30 Dec 2017 low) for a potential push down to target the next support at 2805. On the other hand, a break above 2855 should invalidate the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to test 2880.

Broke below 6018 and drifted down towards the 5986 medium-term lower limit neutrality zone (see latest weekly technical outlook). Germany 30 – Declined as expected. Maintain bearish bias in any rebound below 13370 key short-term resistance for a further potential pushd down to test the 13130 medium-term downside trigger level (see latest weekly technical outlook). However, a clearance above 13370 should negate the bearish tone to see a choppy move to retest the 13450 resistance (minor descending trendline from 23 Jan 2018).

Commodities – Gold remains weak while WTI validated a minor downleg

Gold – Yesterday 30 Jan rebound has managed to stall right at the 1347 predefined key short-term resistance (printed an intraday high of 1349 without hourly close above 1347). Maintain bearish bias for a further potential push down to target the near-term support of 1327/1325 in the first step (minor swing low area of 18 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 25 Jan 2018 high) with a medium-term uptrend in place since 12 Dec 2017 low. On the other hand, a clearance above 1347 should invalidate the minor corrective decline scenario for a recovery to retest the recent high of 1366.

