Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 20 Mar

FX – Mix bag with further potential USD weakness against GBP

EUR/USD – Broke above 1.2320 short-term resistance has invalidated the short-term push down scenario to target 1.2220/2200 (the former swing low area of 08/10 Mar 2018 – a failure bearish breakdown that occurred on 01 Mar 2018 + Fibonacci projection cluster ). Right now, it is likely to be evolving in the middle of a choppy range configuration. Prefer to turn neutral first between 1.2380 (descending trendline from 16 Feb 2018 high + 76.4%v Fibonacci retracement of the prior slide from 14 Mar high to 19 Mar 2018 low) & 1.2290 (former minor swing high area of 17 Mar 2018). Only a break below 1.2290 shall reinstate the short-term bearish tone for a minor decline towards the 1.2220/2200 range support.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Potential minor corrective rebound after yesterday steep sell-off in S&P 500

US SP 500 –In our latest weekly technical outlook (1-3 weeks horizon) published yesterday, we have warned that the prior rally from its 2540/30 major support zone is losing upside momentum below 2800 “Symmetrical Triangle” range resistance. The Index faces the risk of entering into a choppy sideways movement inside the range of 2800 & 2600 as the start of another bullish impulsive upleg of the melt-up phase is being placed on hold. Indeed, our cautious stance is being realised as the Index broke below 2733 and sell-off to print a low of 2693 (a decline of 2.1% from yesterday, 19 Mar Asian session high. As declines do not go all the way down in a straight line fashion plus the Index is still evolving within a medium-term range bound configuration rather than a bearish impulsive downtrend, thus it is likely to see some minor corrective bounces within the aforementioned medium-term “ “Symmetrical Triangle”. Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis in conjunction with short-term momentum indicators, yesterday fall has reached a minor inflection level of 2700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior up move from 02 Mar low to 13 Mar 2018 high + 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the decline from 13 Mar high to 15 Mar 2018 minor low projected from 16 Mar 2018 minor high of 2761) with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator that has just started to inch up from its oversold region. Therefore, the Index may see a minor corrective rebound at this juncture holding above 2693 key short-term support towards the near-term resistances of 2750/60 ( minor congestion zone formed from 15/16 Mar 2018 + 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 13 Mar high to yesterday, 19 Mar U.S. session low). On the flipside, a break below 2693 opens up scope for a further slide towards the next support at 2660 (minor swing low area of 02 Mar 2018).

Commodities – WTI managed to hold at its short-term support

Gold – Yesterday’s bounce has managed to stall below the 1321 key short-term resistance (also the descending trendline from 16 Feb 2018) coupled with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator that has floated back up to its overbought region. Maintain bearish bias below 1321 resistance for a potential push down to test the 1303/1300 medium-term range support (lower limit of an impending bullish “Descending Wedge” configuration that is taking shape since 16 Feb 2018 high). On the flipside, a break above 1321 should see a squeeze up to retest minor range resistance of 1327/30 (swing high areas of 08/14 Mar 2018) follow by 1340 (swing high areas of 26 Feb/07 Mar 2018).

