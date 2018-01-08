Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Mon 08 Jan

FX – USD weakness remains intact except against the JPY

EUR/USD – Last Fri, 05 Jan dip post NFP has managed to hold the predefined tightened key short-term support at 1.1990 (printed a low of 1.2020). No change, maintain bullish bias above 1.1990 support for a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 1.2200 (Fibonacci projection cluster + upper boundary of medium-term ascending channel from 07 Nov 2017 low).

Rise in progress. for another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 0.7260/7270 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 08 Dec 2017 low + Fibonacci cluster). USD/JPY – Clearance above the 113.00 short-term resistance has invalidated the minor bearish scenario to retest the 112.00 range support. Current movement in the USD/JPY has been influenced by the positive movement seen in global equities rather than movement in the other major FX pairs. With further potential up move that is being expected in the major stock indices (see below for details), the USD/JPY can squeeze higher at this juncture. Flip to a bullish bias in any dips above 112.80 short-term support for a potential push up to retest 113.70/80 (range resistance of 12/21 Dec 2017 + major descending trendline from Jun 2015).

Commodities – Short-term uptrend in Gold remains intact

Gold – No change, maintain bullish bias above 1305 key short-term support for a further potential push up towards 1357 (swing high of 08 Sep 2017) before the significant resistance of 1375/1378 (major upside trigger level for a potential multi-month up move).

Stock Indices (CFD) - Short-term uptrend remains intact

US SP 500 – Rallied as expected A relentless push up to hit he previous week’s medium-term resistance/target at 2745 without any pull-back of 0.5% to 1%. The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has continued to hover above its overbought region without any bearish divergence signal which suggests that short-term upside momentum remains intact. Also based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, a potential minor degree bullish impulsive wave iii in place since 06 Dec 2017 minor swing low remains in play. Maintain bullish bias in any dips with a tightened key short-term support now at 2730 (minor swing low of 05 Jan 2018 + close to the lower boundary of a minor ascending channel from 29 Dec 2017 low for a further potential push up to target the next short-term resistances at 2760 follow by 2770 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

