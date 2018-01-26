Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Fri 26 Jan

FX – USD down move is coming close to major supports
- EUR/USD – Pushed up as expected and hit the lower limit of a major resistance/target of 1.2520/2560 (printed a high of 1.2537) during ECB Draghi press conference before it pull-backed in yesterday, 25 Jan late U.S. session after U.S President Trump’s remark that he favoured a strong USD on the sidelines in Davos (WEF). The pull-backed has led the pair to rest just above predefined key short-term support of 1.2340/2320. Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis and hourly momentum indicators (RSI & Stochastic), the pair can still see a potential residual push up to target the upper limit of the major resistance at 1.2560 (Fibonacci cluster + exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout configuration formed in Mar 2015 to July 2017) holding above the 1.2340/2320 support. On the other hand, failure to hold above 1.2320 should trigger a minor corrective decline towards the 1.2215/2160 support zone (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 13 Dec 2017 low to yesterday high + 18 Jan 2018 swing low).
- GBP/USD – Pull-back and tested the 1.4100 key short-term support before it staged a rebound in today Asian session. No change, maintain bullish bias for potential residual push up above 1.4100/4080 (yesterday, 25 Jan U.S. session low) to target the next resistance at 1.4500/4570 Fibonacci cluster + major congestion zone of Feb/May 2016 before Brexit vote). However, a break below 1.4100/4080 should negate the bullish tone to see a minor corrective decline towards the next support at 1.4000/3930 (the former minor swing high areas of 18/19 Jan 2018).
- AUD/USD – Tested the 0.8040/20 key short-term support before it staged a rebound in today’s Asian session. Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis and hourly momentum indicators (RSI & Stochastic), the pair can still see a potential residual push up to target the major resistance at 0.8130/8170 (Fibonacci cluster + swing high of 08 Sep 2017 + major pull-back resistance of a former ascending trendline from Apr 2001 low). On the flipside, failure to hold above 0.8020 should negate the bullish tone for a minor corrective slide towards the next support at 0.7960 (23 Jan 2018 low + ascending channel support from 09 Dec 2017 low).
- NZD/USD – Broke below the 0.7310 key short-term support before it pushed back in today Asian session. However, the daily RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which indicates a slow-down in the medium-term upside momentum of price action. Time to be cautious for the bulls, prefer to turn neutral now between 0.7270 (19/22 minor swing low areas + ascending channel support from 08 Dec 2017 low) & 0.7390. Only clearance above 0.7390 is likely to revive the bullish tone for another potential upleg to target the 0.7530 major resistance.
- USD/JPY – Pushed up and stalled right below the upper limit of the predefined 109.50/80 key short-term resistance. Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis and hourly/4-hour momentum indicators (RSI & Stochastic), the pair can still see a residual push down to target the major support zone of 108.40/108.00 (Fibonacci projection cluster + major ascending trendline from Jun 2016 low) holding below the 109.80 resistance. On the flip side, a clearance above 109.80 should dampen the bears for a corrective rebound to retest 110.25 and 110.80 resistances (former swing low areas of 16/17 Jan 2018 + descending trendline from 08 Jan 2018 high + former swing low of 27 Nov 2017).
Stock Indices (CFD) – Mix bag with Japan & Germany showing risk of further downside to test their key medium-term supports
- US SP 500 – Traded sideways above the 2825/23 key short-term support. No change, maintain bullish bias above 2825/23 key short-term support (also the ascending channel support from 30 Dec 2017 low) for another potential upleg to target 2860 next (lower limit of the 2nd medium-term resistance-see latest weekly technical outlook). On the flipside, failure to hold above 2825/23 should negate the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to test the next support at 2814/10 (former minor range top from 16 Jan/20 Jan 2018).
- Japan 225 – Broke below the 23650 lower neutrality range zone. Hourly momentum indicators (RSI & Stochastics) are advocating that short-term downside momentum of price action remains intact. Turn bearish below 23800/830 key short-term resistance (minor descending trendline from 23 Jan 2018 high + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 23 Jan 2018 high to yesterday, 25 Jan U.S. session) for a further potential push down to target the 23400/23325 key medium-term support (see weekly technical outlook).
- Hong Kong 50 – Pull-backed managed to stall above the 32350 key short-term support with bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region. No change, maintain bullish bias above 32350 for a potential push up to target 33330 next (lower limit of medium-term resistance zone-see latest weekly technical outlook). However, failure to hold above 32350 should negate the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back towards the 32000/31850 support.
- Australia 200 – Traded sideways above 6030/18 key short-term support. Maintain bullish bias for a potential push up to test 6109 (the medium-term upper neutrality range -see weekly technical outlook). However, failure to hold above 6030/18 should negate the short-term bullish tone to see another slide to retest the 6000/5986 key medium-term support.
- Germany 30 – Broke below the 13400/13340 short-term support and spiralled down towards the key medium-term support of 13130 (printed a low of 13220 in yesterday, 25 Jan European session). It seems that a strong EUR/USD is still having a negative impact on the European stock markets despite ECB Draghi’s optimistic view on the on-going Eurozone recovery. Since the EUR/USD still has the potential to shape a residual push up towards the major resistance of 1.2560 (see above), the Germany 30 is likely to see another round of short-term/intraday weakness/push down towards the 13130 key medium-term support holding below the 13450 key short-term resistance (minor swing highs of 25 Jan 2018) before a potential recovery materialises. On the flipside, a break above 13450 may negate the bearish tone to see a revival of the bulls to retest the current all-time of 13600 in the first step.
Commodities – Gold & WTI are still holding above supports
- Gold – Tested the 1350 key short-term support but no clear break below it (still holding above its medium-term ascending channel support from 12 Dec 2017 low). Tolerate the excess to 1342 (yesterday lo) and maintain bullish bias above the 1350/42 support for another round of potential push up towards the significant resistance of 1375/1378 (major upside trigger level for a potential multi-month up move). However, a break below 1342 should damage the medium-term uptrend for a minor corrective decline towards the next support at 1324/1317 (former swing high of 05/10 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 25 Jan 2018 high).
- WTI Crude (Mar 2018) – Yesterday, 25 Jan U.S. session pull-backed from its 66.66 high has managed to stall right at the 64.90 predefined tightened key short-term support. The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has started to inch up from its oversold region which suggests a potential revival of short-term upside momentum of price action. Maintain bullish bias above 64.90 support for another round of potential upleg to retest 66.66 before targeting the next near-term resistance at 67.60/68.40 (Fibonacci projection cluster + upper boundary of medium-term ascending channel from 14 Dec 2017 low). Below 64.90 should negate the bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the minor range support of 63.00/62.80 in place since 12 Jan 2018.
*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform
Disclaimer This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.
