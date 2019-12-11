Daily Forex Technical Strategy Wed 11 Dec

Mix bag as FOMC looms while GBP/USD uptrend remains intact.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 11, 2019 12:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Watch 1.1110 & 1.1040


click to enlarge chart

  • Losses inflicted after last Fri’s 06 Dec better than expected U.S jobs data (NFP) has been reversed and the pair inched back up towards 1.1110.
  • Mix elements; prefer to turn neutral first between 1.1110 and 1.1040. An hourly close above 1.1110 sees a squeeze up towards the 1.1160/1180 major descending resistance and the range top of 18 Oct/04 Nov 2019. Below 1.1040 sees a slide to retest 1.0990 minor range resistance and the ascending trendline from 01 Oct 2019 low.

 GBP/USD – No clear signs of bullish exhaustion yet


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has continued to inch higher and hit the 1.3200/3240 first resistance/target as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). Thereafter, it has staged a pull-back of 108 pips in yesterday’s 10 Dec U.S. session after a poll that indicated that PM Boris Johnson’s Conservatives majority has narrowed as we head into the UK General Election on 12 Dec.
  • Overall, there is still no clear signs of a bullish exhaustion yet; maintain bullish bias in any dips above the 1.2980 key short-term pivotal support for a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 1.3300 (psychological & Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.2980 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 1.2790/2750.

USD/JPY – Stuck within a minor range


click to enlarge chart

  • No change, maintain neutrality stance between 109.00 and 108.30. Bears need to have an hourly close below 108.30 for a “clean break down” to target the next supports at 107.90 and 106.60 next.
  • On the flipside, a clearance with an hourly close above 109.00 allows the short-term bulls to be in control for a push up towards 109.70 and 110.00/15 next.

AUD/USD – Minor “Symmetrical Triangle” range bearish breakdown


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged a breakdown below the minor “Symmetrical Triangle” range support now turns pull-back resistance at 0.6810.
  • Flip to a bearish bias below 0.6860 pivotal resistance (the major descending channel resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 31 Oct high to 29 Nov 2019 low) for a further potential slide to test 0.6755 next.
  • On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 0.6860 validates a major bullish breakout for an assault towards 0.6900/6930 in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.