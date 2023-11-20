Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+

Both WTI and Brent crude oil could rally further from here after breaking out of their bearish channels...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Tuesday 7:26 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Crude Oil Key Points

  • West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude Oil are gaining $2/barrel today ahead of this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting, where the group is expected to cut production.
  • At the same time, the US is ramping up its production, leaving a muddled medium-term supply outlook against expectations of falling demand into 2024.
  • Both WTI and Brent could rally further from here after breaking out of their bearish channels.

Crude Oil Fundamental Analysis

Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude Oil are gaining $2/barrel today ahead of this weekend’s OPEC+ meeting.

The group is expected to consider additional production cuts in the wake of a $20 drop in oil prices over the last two months. If OPEC+ does decide to scale back drilling yet again, it could prove to be a near-term bullish catalyst for crude prices, but longer-term questions remain about whether all members will adhere to new limits…and how the limits can be enforced for any noncompliant nations.

Outside of OPEC, traders are also tracking oil rigs in the US, which ticked higher for the first time in three weeks, and refiner production data, which is on track to rise by more than 550K bpd this week. While the supply picture remains mixed between rising US production and the potential for cuts from OPEC, negative economic data continues to point to falling demand heading into 2024, keeping both contracts under pressure.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – WTI Crude Daily Chart

wti_CRUDE_OIL_CHART_11202023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, WTI had been trending lower for more than a month before a sharp bullish reversal over the last two days. Astute traders may have noticed the bullish divergence with the 14-day RSI, which signaled declining selling pressure, despite the new low in prices, late last week.

Now, prices are on track to close above their bearish channel, potentially setting the stage for a more extended bounce toward the 100-day EMA near $81 as we head toward December. Well the near-term fundamental catalysts and technical breakout point to short-term upside, the medium-term upside may be limited to the low- to mid-$80s as long as leading economic indicators continue to point to declining demand heading into next year.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – Brent Crude Daily Chart

brent_DAILY_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_11202023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

The technical outlook for Brent is similar, though perhaps not quite as optimistic in the near term, at least so far. While Brent crude oil is breaking out of a bearish channel of its own, the global benchmark has yet to clear previous-support-turned-resistance in the $83.00 area. If bulls are able to overcome that resistance area, a continuation toward the 100-day EMA around $85.00 could be next, though once again, the more ominous long-term demand concerns could cap gains below $90.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Oil WTI Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold is consolidating, the Fed is attracting attention, and Diwali is vibrant.
Today 05:37 PM
Gold and silver analysis: Silver looks set to resume rally?
Today 04:31 PM
USDBRL should reflect fiscal fears in Brazil, FOMC minutes, and elections in Argentina
Today 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Nasdaq 100 consolidates after recent rally
Today 02:16 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook in focus - Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
China’s economy improves, yuan rebounds
Today 11:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

USA flag
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Nasdaq 100 consolidates after recent rally
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:16 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Nasdaq, crude oil analysis: COT report – Nov 20, 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:48 AM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast :DJIA rises cautiously and is set for strong weekly gains
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 17, 2023 02:05 PM
        USA flag
        S&P500 Forecast :S&P500 steady as jobless claims support dovish Fed narrative
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 16, 2023 02:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.