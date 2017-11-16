Chart of the day SP 500 is still exhibiting a minor toppish configuration

Short-term technical outlook on US SP 500 Index (Thurs, 16 Nov)









Key technical elements

Yesterday (15 Nov), the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had managed to stage a bearish breakdown below the key 2565 medium-term downside trigger level (click here for details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook) right at the U.S session opening hour. It printed a low of 2556 before it staged a rebound within the first hour of the U.S. session to print an intraday high of 2573 before it closed back at 2565 at the end of yesterday, U.S. session.

Despite yesterday's whipsawed price movement around the 2565 downside trigger level, the technical elements are still not advocating for a recovery at this juncture. The daily RSI oscillator has broken below its significant corresponding support at the 60% and remains below it which suggests that no clear signs of a resurgence in upside momentum.

The impending minor “Head & Shoulders” bearish reversal configuration remains intact. The key short-term resistance stands at the 2573/80 zone which is defined by the former minor range support of 10/13/14 November 2017, the minor descending trendline from 09 November 2017 high and the pull-back resistance of the former medium-term ascending channel support from 29 August 2017 low (see 1 hour chart).

The next significant short-term support rests at 2544 which is defined by the swing low areas of 19/26 Oct 2017 and the 76.4% Fibonacci projection of the down move from 09 November 2017 high to 10 November 2017 low projected to yesterday’s high of 2573 (based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, a typical 5th wave target to indicate the potential end of the on-going minor degree bearish impulsive wave sequence from 09 Nov 2017 high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2573/80

Supports: 2565 & 2544

Next resistances: 2588 & 2597 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is still exhibiting bearish elements. Therefore as long as the 2573/80 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a clear break below (hourly close in the U.S. session) 2565 is likely to see potential downside acceleration towards the next intermediate support at 2544.

However, a clearance above 2580 shall invalidate the bearish scenario for a choppy upward movement to retest 2588 and even its current all-time level at 2597.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.







