Short-term technical outlook on Germany 30 Index (Tues, 24 Apr)









Key technical elements

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had staged a bullish breakout from its neckline resistance of a minor bullish “Double Bottom” reversal chart configuration in place since 06 Feb 2018 low (see daily chart).

The former neckline resistance of the aforementioned “Double Bottom” bullish breakout is now a pull-back support at 12500/460 which also confluences with the minor ascending channel support from 06 Apr 2018 low (see 1 hour chart).

Yesterday, 20 Apr, the Index has staged a bullish breakout from a minor “Flag” consolidation configuration that took place after the breakout of the “Double Bottom” from last Wed, 18 Apr high of 12640 now turns pull-back support at 12560.

The next significant short-term resistance stands at 12750/865 (former range support from 15 Nov 2017/02 Jan 2018, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from its current all-time high printed on 23 Jan 2018 to 06 Feb 2018 low & the upper boundary of the aforementioned minor ascending channel as depicted in the hourly chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 12560

Pivot (key support): 12500/460

Resistances: 12640 & 12750/865

Next support: 12375

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 13470 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to resume its potential upleg to retest the 18 Apr minor swing high of 12640 before targeting the 12750/860 resistance zone.

On the flipside, failure to hold at 12460 puts the bulls on hold for a deeper pull-back towards the next intermediate support at 12375 (minor swing low area of 16 Apr 2018).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.