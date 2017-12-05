Chart of the day Nasdaq 100 at risk of shaping multi week corrective decline

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 5, 2017 11:00 AM
Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 Index (Tues, 05 Dec)



Key technical elements

  • The multi-month (close to a year) uptrend of the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) from 0 Nov 2016 low is now showing signs of bullish exhaustion.
  • The recent price action of the Index has poked above the upper boundary of a long-term primary ascending channel in place since Feb 2016 with a bearish divergence signal seen in the daily RSI oscillator. Yesterday (04 Dec, U.S. session) push down in price action has led the Index to retest 6240 (the reintegration level of the former upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel). These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action has started to abate (see daily chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have completed an intermediate degree bullish impulsive wave 3/ with its potential end target at 6425 that is derived from a Fibonacci projection cluster. Therefore, it may start to undergo a multi-week corrective decline at this juncture, wave 4/.
  • In the shorter-term, the price action of the Index has started to involve in a minor descending channel (depicted in pink).  The next significant short-term support after 6240 rests at 6208 which is defined by the lower boundary of the minor descending channel and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the recent decline from 29 Nov 2017 high to 01 Dec 2017 low projected from yesterday, 04 Dec Asian session high of 6388).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme oversold level where the Index may shape a minor rebound at the 6240 intermediate support with key short-term resistance at 6288 (the former minor swing low areas of 30 Nov/02 Dec/04 Dec 2017 (see 1 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 6288

Supports: 6240 & 6208

Next resistance: 6360

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 6288 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may shape another potential downleg after its minor bounce at 6240 to target the next short-term support at 6208.

On the other hand, a clearance above 6288 shall negate the bearish tone to see a deeper minor rebound to retest the minor descending channel resistance at 6360.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.