Chart of the day DAX recent slide stalled at key short term support

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2018 2:30 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Germany 30 Index (Thurs, 11 Jan)



Key technical elements

  • The 1.5% decline from its recent 09 Jan 2018 high has managed to stall at a significant short-term support of 13240 which is defined by the former minor descending trendline from it current all-time high printed on 07 Nov 2017 (see 4 hour chart).
  • In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests that the recent 4 days of downside momentum seen in price action has started to abate.
  • The intermediate resistance stands at 13350 which is defined by the former minor swing lows area of 08/09 Jan 2018 and the minor descending trendline from 09 Jan 2018 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 13530/560 which is the current all-time high area of 07 Nov 2017 and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 13240

Resistances: 13350, 13415 & 13530/560

Next support: 13000 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 13240 key short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 13350 may see the start of another potential impulsive upleg to retest 13415 before targeting the 13530/560 resistance in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 13240 should negate the bullish tone to see a deeper corrective pull-back towards the 13000 medium-term pivotal support (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 02 Jan to 09 Jan 2018 high & the former minor swing low areas of 14/21 Dec 2017).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



