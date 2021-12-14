BoE preview: Will the BoE push back to February?

The jobs market continues to improve and inflation ris rising higher. However Omicron clouds the outlook, Will the BoE hike rates or push back to February?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 15, 2021 3:46 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When will the BoE announce its interest rate decision?

The BoE is due to release its interest rate decision at 12:00 on Thursday 16th December.

November meeting recap

The BoE caught the markets off guard in November and voted 7-2 to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.1%. Policy makers said that they wanted to see how the jobs market would cope with the winding down of the furlough scheme before hiking rates.

Since then, the latest data revealed that the labour market remained strong in November with 275,000 payrolls added, whilst unemployment ticked lower to 4.2%. The number of people claiming unemployment benefit also fell by almost 50,000. All in all, the furlough scheme ending has had little effect on the labour market.

And then Omicron arrived.

What to expect?

Since Omicron came onto the scene and Boris Johnson announced Plan-B, investors have pushed back on expectations of a rate hike by the BoE. The broad expectation is that the central bank will hold off until February, or perhaps even later before firing the starting gun on raising rate, allowing time for the bank to see how Omicron develops, what actions the government takes and how they impact the economy.

But at the same time the BoE can’t ignore the warning signs that inflation is flashing. UK CPI jumped to 4.2% YoY in October, the highest level in over a decade, up from 3.1% in September and well above the BoE’s target 2%. The BoE expects inflation to peak at 5% in spring next year before easing lower back towards 2% in 2023.

Normally, strong labour market data and decade high inflation would be sufficient to guarantee a rate rise. But Omicron has thrown a spanner in the works. The broad market expectation is that the BoE will kick the can down the road. However, the central BoE could just focus on the data and hike rates – given that this is not expected,  it could create the bigger movement into the pound.

It is also worth keeping in mind that the Fed is expected to tapper at a faster pace and the ECB stay pat. Therefore inaction by the BoE could see bigger moves in GBP/USD, meanwhile a rate hike by the BoE could see bigger moves in EUR/GBP. 

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD broke below its falling trendline support at the start of the month finding a floor at 1.3160 the year to date low.

The rebound from the 2021 low has so far failed to move above the 5 week falling resistance and the weekly high of 1.3277. A move above here exposes the falling trendline support turned resistance.

Beyond here 1.3370 the late November high could offer resistance, but a move above this level could see buyers gain traction.

Meanwhile any dovish hints from the BoE could see the pound test the yearly low at 1.3160, opening the door to 1.31. The RSI is supportive of further downside.

gbpusd chart


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 


 

Related tags: GBP/USD Forex BOE

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP/USD articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 20, 2025 08:17 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        Pound Forecast: GBP/USD posts its strongest week since September. Can it continue rising?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 29, 2024 03:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.