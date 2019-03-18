Bank meetings dominate this week

It will be a busy week on the economic front with the Federal Reserve finishing its rate setting meeting on Wednesday, the Bank of England in session on Thursday and the Eurozone’s flash PMIs being released Friday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 18, 2019 5:07 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
It will be a busy week on the economic front with the Federal Reserve finishing its rate setting meeting on Wednesday, the Bank of England in session on Thursday and the Eurozone’s flash PMIs being released Friday. The FTSE has started the week on a positive note, taking its cue from Asia’s close and the higher close on Wall Street Friday as optimism over the Sino-US trade talks infused the market with new vigour.

The Fed has already promised to go slow with rate increases this year to accommodate the changing winds in the US economy but since its last session economic data being released in the US has become a notch worse. Over the coming months the economy wills see some push and pull with the labour market becoming weaker but at the same time housing and consumer spending likely to pick up as mortgages and loans become cheaper. 

The currency market seems to be increasingly accepting a scenario in which the US economy slows down even further to the point that the Fed is forced to cut rates later this year and futures contracts on dollar interest rates are indicating a 40% likelihood of a Fed rate cut later this year. 

The dollar itself has dropped to a two year low against the euro but is holding up against the pound and the yen.  

Brexit vote and the BoE keep sterling on its toes

At home, another Brexit vote this week likely to be held on Tuesday is nudging sterling into negative territory. The currency’s decline against the dollar is still fairly small and the pound is holding above $1.3255 indicating that investors are far less worried about the outcome of Brexit – at least the no deal option - than they were a few weeks ago. 

Although Parliamentarians have voted against a hard Brexit this still has to be approved unanimously by all 27 EU member states, which is still not a given.

Eurozone data could weigh on euro

The flash Eurozone PMI data due Friday has the potential to disrupt the euro and major stock European exchanges later this week, particularly given that recent German economic data is showing the first signs of economic shrinkage. 

The German stock market is dominated for the moment by the planned Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank, with all eyes on the country’s unions, which are fiercely opposed to the move. With the Germany’s manufacturing sector hitting the rocks because of China’s economic woes, problems with the services sector would be bad news for Europe’s biggest economy.

Related tags: Euro FOMC UK 100 USD Forex Bank of England GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.