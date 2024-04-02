﻿

Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Plunges Toward Support at Yearly Low

Euro plummeted towards technical support into the April open with the bears within striking distance of the yearly lows. Levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly chart.

By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Wednesday 2:02 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro plummets to key pivot zone at yearly lows- threatens break of 2022 uptrend
  • EUR/USD risk for downside exhaustion / price inflection into support- NFPs on tap Friday
  • Resistance ~1.0843, 1.0942, 1.1038– Support 1.0704/12 (key), 1.0587, 1.0448

Euro is on the defensive into the April open with EUR/USD trading near the yearly lows early in the week. A decline of more than 2.3% off the March highs is now approaching key technical support and the focus is on possible near-term exhaustion / price inflection here this week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly technical chart.

Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this EUR/USD technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart EUR USD Weekly Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook EURUSD Technical Forecast 422024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Euro Technical Forecast we noted that EUR/USD had, “rebounded from confluent uptrend support with the recovery trading back into the 52-week moving average… From a trading standpoint, rallies should be limited to the 2021 trendline (blue) IF price is heading lower with a break / weekly close below 1.0704 still needed to invalidate the 2022 uptrend.” Euro rallied more than 1.3% the following week with price registering an intraweek high at 1.0981 before reversing sharply lower. A four-week decline is has broken below the 2022 trendline with EUR/USD now approaching critical lateral support- looking for a reaction down here.

Key support remains with the 2023 yearly open / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the October advance at 1.0704/12. A break / weekly close below this threshold would constitute a breakout of the yearly opening-range with such a scenario exposing subsequent support objectives at the 2023 low-week close (LWC) at 1.0587 and the stretch low at 1.0448 – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Weekly resistance now stands with the 52-week moving average (currently ~1.0843) and is backed by the objective 2024 high-week close (HWC) at 1.0942. Ultimately, a breach / weekly close above the December HWC / 2024 yearly open at 1.1038 would be needed to suggest a larger topside breakout is underway in the Euro.

Bottom line: Euro is threatening a break the late-2022 uptrend with price now within striking distance of key support at the yearly opening-range lows. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be limited to the yearly moving average IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 1.07 needed to fuel the next leg in price.

Keep in mind we are just in the early throws of the monthly / quarterly opening-ranges with key US employment data on tap on Friday- stay nimble here and watch the weekly close for guidance. Review my latest Euro Short-term Technical Outlook for a closer look at the near-term EUR/USD trade levels.

Key Euro / US Economic Data Releases

 Euro US Economic Calendar Eurozone USD Key Data Releases EURUSD Weekly Event Risk EUR USD Technic

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Economic Calendar

