Australian Portfolio post G20

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2018 5:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Post G20
Portfolio Holdings

One of the darkest clouds hanging over Global markets has dissipated on the weekend when China and the United States agreed to shelve any new tariffs and reset discussions, at least temporarily halting an increase in their tensions over trade.

The agreement, lasting 90 days, between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 summit spelled a reprieve for stocks and this could pave the way for a positive close to a volatile trading year.

US Markets

U.S. stock index futures jumped, with benchmark S&P 500 e-mini futures up 1.55 percent. Treasury futures were softer, suggesting the change in appetite for risk-taking could extend last week's gains in the stock market. These gains included some bell weather names like Caterpillar and Microsoft along with Tech names Nividia 

In the Australian market

China facing equities and equities with US exposure have received the bid on open into today’s trading.
The portfolio currently holds BSL who have exposure in the US and China, and have also announced a buy back.

Both China facing A2M and BAL have had strong opens today with A2M up 3% and BAL up 8% overall.

Australian Portfolio post G20

From the last review I have closed the SGM position at $11.50 with a small loss, this stock is traded down to $10.60, with the change in market sentiment under way from the G20 meeting, the stock has opened higher this week and still below the exit price, this opens the window for a new entry at a better price.

Taking a look at some of the research that goes into trade selection. Looking for chart patterns that pay off is the key to building winning positions. Some time can be used looking at sectors on the move and sectors that feature in news reports. This example of GXY a lithium producer, has a small outline of the company operations and some observations of the current price action.

Galaxy Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in mineral exploration and processing. The Company's principal activities include the production of Lithium Carbonate and exploration for minerals. Its segments include Australian operations along with Argentina and Canada operations.

The daily chart has been in a sustained downtrend but is showing an inverse head and shoulder pattern. The current right shoulder is the “higher low” required for a potential larger trend reversal.

Resistance is shown at $2.85 ( neckline ) in the coming days this chart will be montiored for a breakout over the neck line and trade entry point.

Australian Portfolio post G20

The portfolio since inception was set up to highlight two senarios, the first centres around the risk of taking risk, this means the risk of large positions.

With an opening balance of $10,000 the account has held several positions and today is 3% higher than the starting balance.

With some stop losses taken along the way as the underlying equities market fell an overall 11.5% from the highs beginning the same week the account was started in early October, it has been a baptism of fire.

And highlights the importance of position sizing and risk management.

Position sizing is set so that should the stop loss be taken the account will lose about 2% of value. From this methodology the account balance swings will be limited. This portfolio is taken with a BUY and HOLD view to capture underlying trend movements.


Related tags: Australia US

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
By:
Matt Simpson
February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 16, 2025 11:11 PM
        aus_08
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Upside may be capped, but a cycle low could be in
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 9, 2025 11:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.