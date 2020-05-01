Australian Manufacturing PMI is facing a drop

Australia is still facing challenging times as Manufacturing PMIs are facing drops.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 1, 2020 12:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australian Manufacturing PMI is facing a drop

Australia is still facing challenging times as April Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI was released at 44.1 this morning, vs 45.6 expected and 49.7 in March. On its side, the Ai Group Manufacturing PMI Index faced an even worse fall as it was reported at 35.8, vs 46.0 expected and 53.7 the previous month. AUD/USD is facing a consolidation but remains quite resilient.

From a technical point of view, despite the current pull back, AUD/USD remains supported by a rising trend line. It also stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue) as the daily RSI stands within its buying area between 50 and 70. Readers may therefore consider the potential for a new advance above horizontal support at 0.6270. The nearest resistance would be set at previous overlap at 0.6685 and a second one would be set at set at 0.6850 in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex Australia

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_02
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 07:00 AM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 1, 2024 04:02 PM
      aus_04
      AUD monthly outlook: February 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 1, 2024 03:27 AM
        Federal reserve name plaque on building
        FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 31, 2024 08:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.