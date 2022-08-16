August RBNZ Preview and what next for the NZDUSD

August 16, 2022 11:57 AM
24 views

At its meeting tomorrow, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points taking the cash rate to 3%. It will be the RBNZ’s fourth consecutive 50bp hike in a tightening cycle that started in October.

Last month the RBNZ pledged its “commitment to ensure consumer price inflation returns to within the 1 to 3 percent target range” and said that it would continue to raise rates at a “pace to maintain price stability,”

Despite a slight increase in the unemployment rate to 3.3% in Q2, the labour market remains tight beyond the “maximum sustainable” level and inflation at 7.3% y/y is miles above target. The RBNZ will likely revise higher its inflation forecasts and reiterate its forecast for a terminal rate of 3.9% by mid-2023. 

Aside from inflation, there is evidence that the RBNZ’s tightening cycle is impacting. The REINZ House price index fell 3% compared to July last year, for the first annual fall in house prices since 2011. Elsewhere consumer and business confidence has plunged as households face higher mortgage repayments.

While the RBNZ may have taken some comfort in the softer than expected U.S inflation numbers last week, as well as evidence that shipping costs and commodity and energy prices have eased, the RBNZ will want to see inflation turn lower before they take their foot off the monetary tightening pedal.

Turning to the currency, the NZDUSD surged 3.4% last week to close above .6450 for its best week since June 2020. However, following the latest bout of dour Chinese economic data released yesterday, the NZDUSD has given back just under half of those gains to be trading at .6358. 

Yesterday’s reversal lower from the .6469 high, has thus far held initial support at .6350. Below here there is a layer of medium-term support between .6300c and .6200c, which we expect to hold if tested, looking for rotation higher to the June .6576 high.  

NZDUSD Daily chart 16th of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 16th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: RBNZ NZD USD Forex Trading FOREX

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest RBNZ articles

Research
The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
July 12, 2023 03:14 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 24, 2023 03:17 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD analysis: RBNZ to deliver a hawkish hike?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 23, 2023 12:15 AM
        Research
        NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 20, 2023 12:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.