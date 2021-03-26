AUDUSD The huge head and shoulders pattern that every FX trader is watching

AUD/USD is one of the most compelling technical setups to take advantage of the recent US dollar strength

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 26, 2021 8:20 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

AUD/USD: The huge head-and-shoulders pattern that every FX trader is watching

As we noted in yesterday’s analysis of EUR/USD, the US dollar has been on tear over the last month, reversing its trend of relative weakness over the previous three quarters.

The recent moves have flipped the technical bias in favor of the greenback against most of her major rivals, but arguably the most compelling technical setup is in AUD/USD, which has carved out a huge head-and-shoulders pattern over the last three months. For the uninitiated, this classic pattern shows a shift from an uptrend (higher highs and higher lows) to a downtrend (lower lows and lower highs) and often marks a significant top in the chart.

The pattern is typically confirmed by a break below the “neckline”; in this case, the neckline can be represented either by the ascending trend line near 0.7650 (already broken) or the horizontal support level at 0.7560 (still intact). As the chart below shows, the 100-day EMA also comes in near 0.7600, providing another reason to monitor the 0.7560-0.7600 zone as a significant long-term area:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

For traders looking to short AUD/USD, one potential strategy would be to wait for rates to confirm the break below 0.7560 to enter a trade with a stop above 0.7600 or 0.7650 with targets at either the 200-day EMA near 0.7400 or even the head-and-shoulders pattern’s “measured move” objective in the lower 0.7000s. Meanwhile, if AUD/USD is able to hold support and rally above 0.7700, it would erase the near-term bearish bias

Key Australian and US data to watch in the coming week:

  • Monday: n/a
  • Tuesday: US Consumer Confidence
  • Wednesday: US ADP Employment Report
  • Thursday: AU Retail Sales, US ISM Manufacturing PMI
  • Friday: US Non-Farm Payrolls

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: AUD USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie’s breakout could have legs
Today 08:00 PM
USD/JPY forecast: What a hawkish Fed giveth, a dovish Fed can taketh away
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Yesterday 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
July 5, 2024 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
July 5, 2024 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
July 5, 2024 09:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    aus_03
    Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
      aus_02
      AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 02:03 AM
        aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
        AUD/USD forecast: Bullish reversal may have legs before key inflation update
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 22, 2024 10:40 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.