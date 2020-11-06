AUDUSD shows continued upside momentum

The pair is on its way to test Sept highs after a classic pattern breakout.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2020 2:03 AM
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the AUD. On Monday, no major economic data is expected.        

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF. In Europe, German September industrial production only rose 1.6% on month while +2.5% was expected, August figures have been revised lower from +0.5% to +0.2%.

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs.

Regarding the week's U.S. economic data front:

Looking at jobs data, Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 751K for the week ending October 31st (735K expected), from a revised 758K in the week before. Continuing Claims fell to 7,285K for the week ending October 24th (7,200K expected), from a revised 7,823K in the prior week. The Change in Nonfarm Payrolls fell to 638K on month in October (580K expected), from a revised 672K in September. The Unemployment Rate cdropped to 6.9% on month in October (7.6% expected), from 7.9% in September. Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change showed that 365K jobs were added on month in October (643K expected), compared to a revised 753K jobs added in September.

Wholesale Inventories rose 0.4% on month in the September final reading (-0.1% expected), from -0.1% in the September preliminary reading. Factory Orders increased 1.1% on month in September (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised +0.6% in August. Durable Goods Orders rose 1.9% on month in the September final reading (as expected), in line with the September preliminary reading. Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index slightly rose to 53.4 on month in the October final reading (53.3 expected), from 53.3 in the October preliminary reading. Construction Spending increased 0.3% on month in September (+1.0% expected), compared to +1.4% in August. 

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept the Federal Funds Target Rate between 0.00% and 0.25%, as expected. 

The Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications rose 3.8% for the week ending October 30th, compared to +1.7% in the previous week.  

The Trade Deficit shrank to 63.9 billion dollars on month in September (as expected), from a revised 67.0 billion dollars in August. 

Looking at the week's largest gainer, the AUD/USD comes out on top with a gain of 3.43% or 241 pips after confirming a key breakout. The pair has continued to show upside momentum after breaking above a declining trend channel and a falling wedge reversal pattern. As long as 0.715 can hold as support, look for a continuation higher to test recent highs near the 0.742 level posted back in September and the uptrend to continue higher. A break below 0.715 support would invalidate the pattern breakout and put pressure on the pair down to 0.699 support.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Have a great weekend
Related tags: Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.