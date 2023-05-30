AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 31st May 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 31, 2023 8:24 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The Republican House of Representatives are set to vote today on whether to pass the debt-ceiling bill on to the Democratic Senate
  • Both Biden and McCarty continue to claim they have enough votes, but that doesn’t mean we should not rule out a surprise bump in the road along the way to potentially derail the deal and spark a bout of risk-off for markets (which could send risk assets such as indices, AUD/JPY lower and gold higher)
  • A bearish outside day formed on the US dollar index to suggest a near-term inflection point at the highs
  • EUR/USD found support with a bullish engulfing day at the 200-day EMA / 50-week EMA / 20-month EMA
  • USD/CAD formed a bullish hammer day at the 20-day EMA, AUD/USD formed a bearish engulfing day
  • Australian building approvals fell -8.1% in April, below 2% expected
  • Australia’s Treasury Secretary warns that the economy may be entering a period of poor growth, although inflationary pressures are expected to diminish from here
  • Expectations are for China’s PMIs to contract again, according to a Bloomberg survey (which could potentially weigh on AUD today, if weak enough)
  • Keep an eye on comments from RAB Governor Lowe who speaks at 09:00 AEDT, as traders try to decipher whether the RBA will hike again or pause at their June meeting
  • However, the key data point for AU traders is the monthly inflation report at 11:30 AEDT

 

20230531moversCI

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 - RBA Lowe speaks
  • 09:50 – Japan’s retail sales, industrial production
  • 1100 – New Zealand business confidence
  • 11:30 – Australian inflation, China’s PMI (manufacturing, services and composite from NBS)

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

20230531asxdashboardCI
  • Lowest daily range in six weeks
  • 20-day EMA capped as resistance
  • Price action on the intraday timeframe appears to be corrective
  • SPI futures point to a slightly lower open of ~0.47%
  • However, a 3-day bullish reversal formed on the daily chart on Monday (morning star reversal)
  • Now looking for evidence of a swing low and move to 7300

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:

20230531audusdCI

The Aussie printed a bearish engulfing day near the cycle lows to suggest it wants to break lower and extend its bearish trend. However, we’ve seen a bit of a shakeout around the lows, with a double bottom formed above 0.6500 with elevated volumes, which suggests demand around this level and the potential for a bounce. The most traded price within the sideways range is 0.6540, which could act as a magnet for a move high – at which point we would seek for evidence of a swing high up to the March / April lows for another leg lower.

 

Asia Data Calendar (AEDT):

202305317calendarAEDT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Forex

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.