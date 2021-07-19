ASX200 range holds after stronger AU jobs offset by softer China GDP

ASX200 succumbs to prospect of a negative Q3 GDP print ahead of RBA minutes

A double header of sorts today for the ASX200 in the shape of Australian jobs data for June and China Q2 GDP, alongside June partials.

July 19, 2021 7:41 PM

Consensus expectations heading into the labour market data were for employment to rise +25k and for the unemployment rate to fall to 5.0%. On both metrics the labour market exceeded expectations as the unemployment rate fell to a 10 year low of 4.9%, on a +29.1k rise in new jobs.

Offsetting some of the good news, hours worked fell by 8.4% in Victoria following its lockdown in June, an effect likely to be replicated next month in NSW, due to the current lockdown in Sydney. A rise in underemployment to from 7.4% in May to 7.9% in June, pushed the underutilisation rate higher from 12.5% to 12.8%.

All in all, a good set of numbers that at any other time would prompt the RBA to think about upgrading its unemployment forecasts. However, this is likely to depend on for how long Sydney remains in lockdown.

Turning now to China Q2 GDP which declined from a base effect distorted 18.3% rise in Q1, to a below consensus 7.9% in Q2. The softer Q2 number partially due to the resurgence in Covid in China that impacted catering, travel and entertainment.

The market is expected to look through the slowdown in Chinese growth, comforted by the PBOC’s recent dovish shift that included an increase in aggregate finance and a 50bp cut to the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR).

Since our last update in early July, the ASX200 has continued to consolidate the strong gains from the first half 2021, between 7400 on the topside and 7200 on the downside. This type of sideways price action is not uncommon at this time of the year as viewed in July 2017 and again in 2020.

As such, the view remains unchanged and we retain a preference to buy weakness in the ASX200 towards uptrend support coming 7100/7000 area.

ASX200 range holds after stronger AU jobs offset by softer China GDP

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 15th of July 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
Today 07:50 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
Today 05:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:16 PM
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:36 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – March 4, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 4, 2024 12:30 PM
      canada_02
      USD/CAD falters at 1.36 ahead of ISM, BOC, NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 4, 2024 05:36 AM
        USD/JPY, WTI crude oil, gold analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 4, 2024 01:59 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.