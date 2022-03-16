ASX200 rebounds ahead of AU jobs data on Super Thursday

Rounding out a trifecta of critical economic events tomorrow morning, Australian labour force data for February is due for release at 11.30 am Sydney time.

March 16, 2022 1:29 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

The market is looking for headline employment to lift by 40k and the unemployment rate to drop to 4.1%. The participation rate is expected to increase to 66.3%, equal to the all-time high as the labour market continues to heal from Delta and Omicron disruptions.

The ASX200 is currently trading up 0.9% at 7162 and has outperformed its global peers over the past three weeks. Its outperformance resulted from surging commodity prices, which boosted the ASX200 Materials and Energy sectors.

However, signs that Russia and Ukraine appear to be moving towards a negotiated resolution, the catalyst for an initial round of profit-taking in the Materials and Energy sector last week.

This week, the selling intensified as the market moved past “peak commodity panic.” And as China locked down 40 million citizens to curb a surge in new coronavirus infections, sparking concerns that sluggish China economic growth would weigh on demand for commodities.

 

With the Energy and Materials sectors side-lined for now, if the ASX200 is to break above 7200, the influential Financial sector will need to do some heavy lifting aid by the IT sector. As the chart below shows, the ASX200 Financial Sector has today pushed above resistance at 6975, coming from its October high.

 

Should the break higher be confirmed after the events of Super Thursday tomorrow, it would indicate the ASX200 can also trade higher towards the 7356 high from February.

 

ASX200 Fin Sector 16th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 16th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks jobs jobs report

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.