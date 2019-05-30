Asian Equity Market Handover No Clear Signs Of Recovery

Stock market snapshot as of [30/5/2019 0650 GMT]





Most Asian stock markets have continued to trade in the red except for Kospi 200 which has rallied by close to 1% as at today’s Asian mid-session.

Fears of a global growth slowdown in tune with heightened trade tensions have continued to cast “dark clouds” in global stock markets where the S&P 500 is set to record its first negative closing month for May since its 4-month of consecutive winning streak (higher closes) that started in Jan 2019.

In addition, another key risk-off indicator to monitor will be the USD/CNH (offshore yuan) where it has continued to inch higher from this Mon, 27 May low of 6.8980 after verbal intervention from a top Chinese official on a weakening yuan. Also, the USD/CNH is set to record a positive monthly close for May, its best monthly close since Jun 2018. A rising USD/CNH does not bode well for global stock markets.

No key European and UK economic data releases for today.

European stock indices CFD futures have started to recover some lost ground from yesterday’s steep losses where the FTSE 100 and German Dax has recorded modest gains of 0.25% and 0.28% respectively.

