Asian Equity Market Handover Korea China Trimmed Losses

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 14, 2019 12:28 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Stock market snapshot as of [14/5/2019 0604 GMT]


  • Several Asian stock markets; China A50 and Kospi 200 have started to trim losses seen in the past 2 days in today’s Asian mid-session despite the trade tension between U.S and China has escalated with the Chinese government’s retaliation to hike tariffs to 25% on 2,493 U.S. products. In addition, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office has upped the ante with a new list of US$300 billion worth of Chinese products (includes toys, mobile phones & laptops) that the U.S. administration can impose new tariffs of 25% that will cover almost all imports from China.
  • The Hong Kong stock market has resumed trading for the week after its closure yesterday for a public holiday, a typical “catch up play” where the Hang Seng Index is the worst performer so far today with a decline of -1.57%.
  • Interestingly, the S&P 500 e-min futures has started to rebound by 0.80% to print a current intraday high of 2822 in today, Asian mid-session after a low of 2801 printed in the cash index as seen in yesterday, 14 May U.S. session. The current rebound can be attributed to a “so called” optimistic news flow that U.S. President Trump and China President Xi may meet at the next G-20 meeting in June to iron out the “sticking points” of the trade deal. Technically, the S&P 500 is now approaching our first medium-term support/target of 2790 where a potential corrective rebound can materialise Click here & here for our latest weekly technical outlook reports.  
  • European stock indices CFD futures are showing a slight gain with the FTSE 100 and German DAX up by 0.20% and 0.52% respectively.
  • On U.K and European economic data front, there are several key data releases for today; U.K unemployment/average earnings, German ZEW sentiment report and Eurozone industrial production (see below table for specific timings).

Corporate Highlights (U.K & Europe)


BMO: before market open

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.




Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
Yesterday 11:22 PM
CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Yesterday 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Yesterday 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Yesterday 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Yesterday 12:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 16, 2023 02:22 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        DAX analysis: European stocks slide as risk off gathers pace
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 15, 2023 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.