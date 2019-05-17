Asian Equity Market Handover Bearish Chill Lingers On

Stock market snapshot as of [17/5/2019 0628 GMT]





Despite yesterday’s optimistic performances seen in the U.S. benchmark stock indices where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have rallied by 0.8% to 1%, there are no clear positive follow through seen in the Asian stock markets.

As at today’s Asian mid-session, China, Hong Kong and Singapore stock markets are the underperformers where the China A50, Hang Seng and STI are showing losses of -1.28%, -1.05% and -0.70% respectively. Reasons that attribute for these lacklustre performances is the resilient bullish tone seen in the USD/CNH (offshore Yuan) where the pair has managed to stage a bullish breakout from its minor range resistance of 6.9190 (formed on 14 May/15 May) and it is now approaching the major Jan 2017 swing high of 6.9875.

Secondly, negative trade news flow where China’s state media has indicated a lack of interest in resuming trade negotiation talks with the U.S and a spokesman from China’s Ministry of Commence has stated that he has no information on any U.S. officials heading to Beijing for fresh round of trade talks. In contrast with a speech made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Wed that indicated a visit to Beijing “in the near future”.

European stock indices CFD futures are “feeling the chill” as well where the FTSE 100 and German DAX are showing losses of close to -0.40%.

Corporate Highlights (U.K.)





Macroeconomic Calendar







*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



