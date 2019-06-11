Asian Equity Market Handover Asian Stocks Pumped Up By China Fiscal Stimulus

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 11, 2019 12:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [11/6/2019 0600 GMT]


  • Asian stock markets have continued to roar ahead as at today’s Asian mid-session despite an intraday weak closing seen in the U.S. benchmark stock indices yesterday, 10 Jun. The S&P 500 has ended yesterday session with a daily close near its session low of 2885 and it retreated down from an intermediate resistance of 2900 after a challenge on it earlier.
  • The main catalyst for the upbeat mood seen in Asian equities has been triggered by a latest fiscal policy U-turn from China on infrastructure projects. The central government has relaxed the funding restriction for local government’s infrastructure projects where special-purpose bonds can be issued to fund such projects. The China A50 and its related proxies plays; ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index are the best performers so far, up by 1.94%, 1.53% and 0.74% respectively. In addition, the on-going rally seen in the ChinaA50 is on track for its biggest single day gain since 14 May 2019.
  • The Hang Seng Index is now breaking above a key technical level of 27600 and a daily close above it validates a further potential up move in the medium-term; 1 to 3-week time frame. Click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook.
  • In a media briefing yesterday, U.S. President Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on China again if President Xi does not have a meeting with him at the upcoming G20 summit on 28 to 29 Jun 2019 in Japan.
  •  FTSE 100 and German DAX CFD indices futures are showing modest gains of 0.13% and 0.26% respectively.
  • Key UK economic data release to take note later will be the jobs data for May out later at 0830 GMT.

Macroeconomic Calendar


   *Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM
Crude oil bulls eyeing key support following largest three-day plunge in months
Yesterday 10:58 PM
USD/JPY bulls eye 152, AUD/USD bears eye 64c: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 1, 2024 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.