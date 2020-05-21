Asia Morning US Stocks Lower on US China Tensions

On Thursday U.S. stocks closed lower, dragged by renewed tensions between the U.S. and China...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 22, 2020 7:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks Dragged By US-China Tensions, Jobless Claims

On Thursday U.S. stocks closed lower, dragged by renewed tensions between the U.S. and China. While reiterating his disappointment with China's response to the coronavirus crisis, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed China was behind a disinformation and propaganda attack on the U.S. and Europe.

Sentiment was also dampened by an official report that over two million Americans applied for unemployment benefits. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101 points (-0.4%) to 24474, the S&P 500 dropped 23 points (-0.8%) to 2948, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 107 points (-1.1%) to 9378.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-2.53%), Energy (-1.48%) and Software & Services (-1.27%) sectors lost the most.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV -6.77%), DXC Technology (DXC -6.65%), Boston Scientific (BSX -6.43%) and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -5.89%) were top losers. Meanwhile, L Brands (LB +18.25%), Gap (GPS +11.58) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH +9.78%) gained the most.

On the technical side, about 35.0% (30.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 73.1% (61.2% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 2.438 million (2.400 million expected) in the week ended May 16 while Continuing Claims surged to 25.073 million in the week ended May 9 (24.250 million expected), 

U.S. Existing Home Sales decreased to an annualized rate of 4.33 million units in April (4.22 million units expected). The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index (preliminary reading) rose to 39.8 in May (40.0 expected). The Conference Board Leading Index fell 4.4% on month in April (-5.4% expected).

European stocks eased, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropping 0.8%. Germany's DAX lost 1.4%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.9% and France's CAC was down 1.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices advanced further, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 0.667% from 0.679%.

Spot gold price shed $21 (-1.2%) to $1,725 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) marked a day-high of $34.66 before retreating to close at $33.64, up 0.5% on day.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index rebounded 0.2% on day to 99.42, snapping four-day decline. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said "additional support from both monetary and fiscal policies may be called for", while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said another fiscal package is likely to be needed to support the economy.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
May 17, 2024 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
May 17, 2024 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
May 17, 2024 01:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 16, 2024 10:58 PM
      japan_03
      Futures traders reduce yen speculation after BOJ intervention: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 13, 2024 05:44 AM
        Crude Oil Forecast: The Two Key Reasons WTI and Brent Oil Are Breaking Support Levels
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 8, 2024 03:04 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.