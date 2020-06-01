Asia Morning US Stocks Higher Despite Unrest

On Monday, U.S. stocks managed to close higher, as investors shrugged off violent protests across the country as well as rising U.S.-China tensions...

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 2, 2020 7:15 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks Higher Despite Unrest, China

On Monday, U.S. stocks managed to close higher, as investors focused on signs of U.S. economic recovery and shrugged off violent protests across the country as well as rising U.S.-China tensions.  

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 91 points (+0.4%) to 25475, the S&P 500 added 11 points (+0.4%) to 3055 and the Nasdaq 100 was up 43 points (+0.5%) to 9598.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Automobiles & Components (+3.25%), Real Estate (+2.1%) and Banks (+1.96%) sectors performed the best. 

Coty (COTY +20.94%), TripAdvisor (TRIP +13.33%), Capri Holdings (CPRI +11.70%) and Gap (GPS +11.12%) were top gainers. 

On the technical side, about 44.8% (43.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 93.1% (92.9% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index climbed to 43.1 in May (43.7 expected) showing the contraction of factory activity was slowing. The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 39.8 in May (40.0 expected). Construction Spending declined 2.9% on month in April (-7.0% expected).

Meanwhile, reports said China ordered state-owned agencies to halt purchases of U.S. agriculture products in response to U.S. reaction to Hong Kong. 

European stocks rebounded, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rising 1.1%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.5% and France's CAC was up 1.4%. Germany's market was closed for a holiday.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed amid expectations of lasting economic recovery from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 0.662% from 0.650% Friday.

Spot gold price rose $9.00 (+0.6%) to $1,738 an ounce extending its rally to a third session.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures edged down 0.1% to $35.44 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.4% on day to 97.82, the lowest level since mid-March.

EUR/USD gained 0.1% to 1.1129, posting a five-day rally.
Economic Calendar

