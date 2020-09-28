Asia Morning Sep 29

Investors shop for bargain stocks after the Dow and the S&P 500 fell for four weeks...

Financial Analyst
September 29, 2020 7:23 AM
Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Rally Further

On Monday, U.S. stocks continued their rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 410 points (+1.51%) to 27584, the S&P 500 rose 53 points (+1.61%) to 3351, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 213 points (+1.91%) to 11364.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart



Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors shopped for bargain stocks after the Dow and the S&P 500 fell for four weeks.

Banks (+2.73%), Automobiles & Components (+2.68%) and Insurance (+2.42%) sectors gained the most. Devon Energy (DVN +10.54%), Boeing (BA +6.42%) and Cimarex Energy (XEC +5.93%) were top gainers. Big tech shares - Apple (AAPL +2.39%), Amazon.com (AMZN +2.55%) and Tesla (TSLA +3.40%) - advanced further.

Approximately 57% (55% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 21% (9% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 2.22%, Germany's DAX 30 surged 3.22%, France's CAC 40 climbed 2.40%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.46%.

U.S. Treasury prices declined, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged higher to 0.661%.

Spot gold rebounded $19.00 to $1,881 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (November) settled 0.9% higher at $40.60 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar softened against other major currencies as the ICE Dollar Index slipped 0.33% to 94.26. According to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, speculative bearish bets against the Dollar Index have reached the highest level since November 2017.

EUR/USD rebounded 0.29% to 1.1666.

The British pound was boosted by optimism about progress in the last leg of trade talks between the U.K. and the European Union. GBP/USD jumped to a high of 1.2930 before retreating to close at 1.2835, up 0.69% on day.

USD/JPY declined to 105.49 from 105.58 last Friday.

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher. AUD/USD rose 0.51% to 0.7071 halting a 6-session losing streak. USD/CAD edged down 0.13% to 1.3370.

