Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Post Modest Gains on Stimulus Optimism

On Thursday, U.S. stocks posted modest gains. Therose 44 points (+0.15%) to 29483, theadded 14 points (+0.39%) to 3581, and thegained 90 points (+0.76%) to 11985.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewStocks bounced after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed toEnergy (+1.53%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.32%) and Food & Staples Retailing (+1.13%) sectors put up the best performance. Coty Inc (COTY +17.92%), L Brands (LB +17.67%), Mylan (VTRS +11.86%) and Devon Energy (DVN +6.27%) were top gainers.Approximately 89% (90% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 80% (85% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that(700,000 expected), whilein October (6.47 million units expected), the most since 2006. The Conference Board Leading Index rose 0.7% on month in October (as expected).European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.75%,, France's CAC 40 dropped 0.67%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.80%.U.S. Treasury prices traded higher, as thefrom 0.880% Wednesday.(-0.26%) to $1,867 an ounce.(+0.33%) to $41.96 a barrel.The U.S. dollar gave up early gains to trade lower against most other major currencies. Theextending its decline to a sixth session.at 1.1875. The pair remains at levels above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.. On a daily chart, the pair stays at elevated levels close to the upper Bollinger band.posting a six-day losing streak., and. According to official data, Australia's economy added 178,800 jobs in October (-27,500 jobs expected), while the jobless rate edged up to 7.0% (7.1% expected).