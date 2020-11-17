Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Take a Breather

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks took a breather after a recent strong run. Thedropped 167 points (-0.56%) to 29783, thefell 17 points (-0.48%) to 3609, and thewas down 35 points (-0.30%) to 11977.Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 Index gained 6 points (+0.37%) to an all-time high of 1791.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewU.S. official data showed that, lower than +0.5% expected and +1.6% in September.Utilities (-2.01%), Food & Staples Retailing (-1.49%) and Health Care Equipment & Services (-1.42%) sectors led the market lower., whilePharmacy stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA -9.63%) and CVS Health (CVS -8.62%) fell after Amazon.com (AMZN +0.15%) announced plans to sell prescription drugs in the U.S.Approximately 90% (87% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 88% (86% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks were mixed at close. The Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.24%, Germany's DAX was little changed,U.S. Treasury prices increased as stocks slipped from recent record highs.from 0.906% Monday.(-0.38%) to $1,881 an ounce.gained $0.11 (+0.27%) to $41.45 a barrel.TheThe Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, widely regarded as safe-haven currencies, received bids as stocks eased from record highs.The British pound also gained, boosted by news of progress in the Brexit trade talks.EUR/USD climbed 0.09% to 1.1862 extending its winning streak to a fourth day.The Australian dollar gave the worst performance among major currencies.ending a two-day rally.USD/CAD rebounded 0.24% to 1.3105.