Asia Morning: Largest Reduction in US Private Jobs

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+0.99%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.69%) and Retailing (+0.64%) sectors were market leaders.On the other hand, Insurance (-3.73%), Utilities (-3.51%) and Energy (-2.63%) sectors were laggards.FLIR Systems (FLIR +9.6%), Activision Blizzard (ATVI +6.3%) and DaVita (DVA +4.4%) were top gainers, while Occidental Petroleum (OXY -12.5%), Cincinnati Financial (CINF -10.0%) and Mosaic (MOS -8.3%) lost the most.On the technical side, about 24.80% (22.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 57.4% (54.3% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.In after-market hours, PayPal (PYPL) jumped 8.2% and LYFT (LYFT) surged 16.8%Regarding U.S. economic data, theshowed that the number ofin April, the largest monthly loss in the survey's history, and worse than a reduction of 834,665 in February 2009 during the global financial crisis.Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 2 (3.000 million expected).European stocks lacked upward momentum, with the. Germany's DAX dropped 1.2%, France's CAC declined 1.1%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up less than 0.1%.U.S. Treasury prices dropped further, as the benchmarkadvanced to 0.713% from 0.652% Tuesday. The Treasury Department announced plans to increase the size of its longer-term bond auctions, and to sell $20 billion of its new 20-year bond.price slid 20 dollars or 1.2% to $1,685 an ounce, ending a three-session rally.saw their rally pause. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) slipped 2.3% to $23.99 a barrel, and Brent crude oil futures lost 4.0% to $29.72 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a build of 4.6 million barrels in crude-oil stockpiles last week, less than an addition of 7.4 million barrels expected.On the forex front, theadvanced 0.4% on day to 100.21, posting a three-day rally.