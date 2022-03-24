Are meme stocks GME and AMC making a comeback?

The 2 stock price moves have been relatively small, as they haven’t even retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from their all-time highs.

March 25, 2022 6:15 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices

Gamestop (GME) chairman Ryan Cohen bought an additional 100,000 shares of the company recently to bring his total holdings to about 12%. As a result, the share price of GME has jumped nearly 50% so far this week, from an opening print of 90.00 to this week’s high, thus far, of 150.93!  As has been the case, meme stock AMC followed GME higher.  Recently, to the surprise of many, AMC Entertainment bought 22% of Hycroft Mining, a gold mine company.  (And if you are a fan, AMC announced a deal with WWE that Wrestlemania will be live in AMC theaters on April 2nd and 3rd!).  AMC is currently up nearly 30% for the week.

What is GameStop and why did it trigger a short squeeze in 2021?

On a daily timeframe, GME has been moving lower since making all-time highs in January 2021 after traders at Wallstreetbets on Reddit squeezed the stock to 483.00.  Price retraced nearly 100% of the move higher, making a low of 38.50 by the week of February 19th, 2021! Since then, the stock bounced to 344.46 and has been trading in a descending triangle, making lower highs along the way.  Last week, price reached its lowest level in a year at 77.58 before bouncing aggressively this week.

20220324 gme daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade GME now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute chart price has retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the highs of November 23rd, 2021 to the low of March 14th, near 144.95.  Horizontal resistance and the 50% retracement from the same timeframe are the next resistance level between 165.42 and 166.70.  The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the downward trendline of the long-term triangle sits above there near 185.55.  If GME moves lower, support at the gap from March 22nd is at 125.60.  Below there, price can fall back to near-term horizontal support at 99.22, then the March 14th low at 77.58.

20220324 gme 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The daily chart of AMC looks very similar to that of GME as price made a move from 13.61 to 72.62 in a matter of weeks. However, the run-up in price didn’t occur until May.  In addition, after the move higher, AMC didn’t retrace the entire move as did GME.  AMC immediately began making lower lows and lower highs and reached its lowest point since the run-up on March 14th at 12.90.  However, with the move higher in GME, AMC moved right along with it.  Notice the correlation coefficient at the bottom of the chart is +0.96.  A correlation coefficient of +1.00 is a perfect correlation, meaning that the 2 stock prices move in the same direction 100% of the time.  +0.96 is pretty close.

20220324 amc daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AMC now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute chart, the correlation coefficient is just as strong as on the daily timeframe.  First resistance is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of November 8th, 2021 to the low of March 14th at 25.53.  Just above there is confluence of horizontal resistance and the downward sloping trendline of the long-term triangle near 26.83, then the 50% retracement from the recently mentioned timeframe at 29.43.  Horizontal support sits below at 16.36, then the March 14th lows at 12.90.

20220324 amc 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Meme stocks GME and AMC have been on the move once again.  In the grand scheme of things, the 2 stock price moves have been relatively small, as they haven’t even retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from their all-time highs.  However, the move was enough for them to get noticed! 



Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks Equities US equities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.